Philippines electronics body cuts '12 export growth fcast
July 3, 2012 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

Philippines electronics body cuts '12 export growth fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 3 (Reuters) - A Philippines electronics industry group said on Tuesday it has lowered its forecast for export growth this year to 5-7 percent from a previous 10-15 percent on slowing demand from its main trading partners, the United States, China and Japan.

“The growth continued to be anaemic, affected by the overall world economy,” Ernie Santiago, president of the Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines, told Reuters in a mobile text message.

Electronic exports, which make up about half of the country’s total shipments, fell nearly 2 percent in the first four months of the year. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Ed Lane)

