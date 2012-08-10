FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Philippine June export growth slumps,cbank counting on domestic demand
August 10, 2012 / 3:29 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Philippine June export growth slumps,cbank counting on domestic demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds central bank official comments)
    MANILA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Philippine exports growth slowed
sharply in June from a year earlier, in line with softness
across Asia, but the central bank sought to play down risks to
the broader economy saying domestic demand should offset
external weakness.
    Still, analysts said the drop in exports, dominated by
electronics and semiconductors, increased the chances of a rate
cut as the central bank tries to shield the economy from slower
global growth.
    Exports climbed 4.2 percent in June, far lower than May's
19.7 percent annual rise as shipments of electronics and
semiconductors dropped sharply at 14.6 percent on-year against a
0.7 percent fall in May. 
    The Southeast Asian economy is targeting a higher growth of
5 to 6 percent this year from 3.9 percent in 2011, and Deputy
Governor Diwa Guinigundo said the goal remained "realistic and
achievable," despite the export sector's lacklustre performance.
    "Growth will depend more on domestic demand to sustain
traction," Guinigundo told Reuters in a mobile text message.
    Domestic demand will be underpinned by benign inflation and
robust remittances from Filipinos overseas, and that should
support the economy amid the global economic turmoil, he said.
      
    The Philippine economy expanded at a faster-than-expected
6.4 percent annual pace in the first quarter, helped in part by
a rebound in exports during the period, but the latest data
suggested it was losing some of the momentum.
    "That means that unless we see a huge spurt in government
consumption, growth in the second quarter is unlikely to be as
good as first quarter," said Santitarn Sathirathai, economist,
Credit Suisse in Singapore
    "Implications for the policy rate is that we are expecting
the BSP (central bank) will cut an additional 25 basis points by
October," he said.
    The BSP cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a new low
of 3.75 percent last month, the third reduction this year, to
boost investment and temper a rising peso that is hurting
exports and remittances.
    
    NOT IMMUNE TO GLOBAL CRISIS
    Shipments to Japan, the country's top exports market in
June, decreased 24.7 percent after registering an annual gain of
81.5 percent the previous month due to downward adjustment in
purchases.
    Exports to East Asia, the top export destination by economic
bloc, fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier, after a 25.6 percent
annual climb in May, and exports to ASEAN member countries saw a
6.4 percent drop in June. 
    "Overall, June data signals that Philippines has not been
able to sidestep weakness in the regional external sector, with
the highly-weighted electronic sector weighed down by weak
consumer sentiment and a pullback in discretionary purchases by
the key advanced countries and China," said Radhika Rao,
economist at Forecast Pte in Singapore. 
    "We maintain our stance that export growth stands to lose
momentum into the second half," Rao said.
    Semiconductors and Electronics Industries President Ernesto
Santigao said on Thursday the group believes it could still meet
its downwardly revised 5 to 7 percent growth forecast this year.
   

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Additional
reporting by Anuradha Raghu in Kuala Lumpur and Manny Mogato in
Manila; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
