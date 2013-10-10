FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine August exports jump 20.2 pct yr/yr, 11-month high
#Asia
October 10, 2013 / 1:23 AM / 4 years ago

Philippine August exports jump 20.2 pct yr/yr, 11-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Exports in Aug at $4.58 bln vs year-ago $3.81 bln
    * Electronics exports down 0.4 pct from year ago
    * Year-to date exports down 0.8 pct at $35 bln vs yr-ago

    MANILA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics
office on Thursday released data on August exports:     
     
 KEY DATA:  
 Total exports        Aug    July    June    May      Apr    Mar
     
 yr/yr change (pct)   20.2   2.3     4.1    -0.8   -11.1     0.1
       
 in $ bln             4.58   4.84    4.49   4.89    4.12    4.33
   
      
 Electronics exports  
 yr/yr growth (pct)   -0.4   5.3    -2.2    -9.1    -1.8   -22.3
  
 in $ bln             1.78   1.79    2.0    1.74    1.63    1.76
  
 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised.
         
   KEY POINTS:  
   - The central bank held its benchmark rate and the rate on
its special deposit account facility steady last month, with
inflation tame and the domestic economy on a solid footing. It
next meets on Oct. 24 to review policy.  
   - The electronics industry group has said it was sticking to
its 5-6 percent growth for the sector this year, with
expectations of a pick-up in global demand for smartphones and
tablets.  
   - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the
world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.  
   - Philippine economic growth probably stayed above 7 percent
in the third quarter, making it likely this year's full-year
growth target will be surpassed, Socioeconomic Planning
Secretary Arsenio Balisacan had said. 
   - The Philippine economy expanded by a faster-than-expected
7.5 percent in April-June, matching China's expansion for the
second consecutive quarter, as domestic spending and investments
buttressed it from capital outflows and weak exports.
 
   - Balisacan has said the government may lower this year's
exports and imports growth targets of 10 percent and 12 percent,
respectively.

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
