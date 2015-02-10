Philippine exports fall for the first time in 11 months in Dec

* Exports in December at $4.80 bln vs yr-ago $4.96 bln * Electronics shipments up 9.9 pct in Dec from yr ago * 2014 exports up 9.0 pct to $61.8 bln vs yr-ago MANILA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics office on Tuesday released data on December exports: KEY DATA: Total exports Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June yr/yr change (pct) -3.2 21.7 2.5 15.7 10.5 12.4 21.3 in $ bln 4.8 5.26 5.15 5.85 5.48 5.46 5.44 Electronics exports yr/yr change (pct) 9.9 27.0 4.5 13.6 10.0 2.7 10.7 in $ bln 2.38 2.55 2.23 2.44 2.28 2.09 2.22 * NOTE: Some numbers for November were revised. KEY POINTS: - Total exports in 2014 were up 9.0 percent from 2013 to $61.8 billion. Exports climbed 7.9 percent in 2012 and 8.8 percent in 2013. - Electronics and semiconductors, which made up almost half of total exports for the month, climbed at a much slower pace of 9.9 percent in December from a year earlier. - Other top exports in December included other manufactures, which fell 52.8 percent from a year earlier; machinery and transport equipment, which climbed 32.5 percent from last year; and woodcrafts and furniture, which posted an annual decline of 16.5 percent. - Japan remained the country's top destination of exports in December, accounting for 21.2 percent of total exports, followed by the United States with 14.1 percent, and China with a 11.4 percent share. - The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines had forecast electronic exports growth between 7-11 percent in 2014, higher than an earlier estimate of 5-8 percent, with growth probably moderating this year to 5-7 percent. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors.. - Growth in 2014 was 6.1 percent, below the government's 6.5-7.5 percent goal, but the fastest in Asia after China. Manila has a 7-8 percent growth target this year. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)