Philippine exports fall for the first time in 11 months in Dec
#Asia
February 10, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

Philippine exports fall for the first time in 11 months in Dec

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Exports in December at $4.80 bln vs yr-ago $4.96 bln
    * Electronics shipments up 9.9 pct in Dec from yr ago
    * 2014 exports up 9.0 pct to $61.8 bln vs yr-ago

    MANILA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics
office on Tuesday released data on December exports:

KEY DATA:
 Total exports       Dec    Nov   Oct   Sept   Aug   July   June
 
 yr/yr change (pct) -3.2   21.7  2.5   15.7   10.5  12.4   21.3 
 in $ bln            4.8   5.26  5.15  5.85   5.48  5.46   5.44 

Electronics exports
 yr/yr change (pct)  9.9   27.0  4.5   13.6   10.0   2.7   10.7 
 in $ bln            2.38  2.55  2.23  2.44   2.28  2.09   2.22 
* NOTE: Some numbers for November were revised.

    KEY POINTS:
    - Total exports in 2014 were up 9.0 percent from 2013 to
$61.8 billion. Exports climbed 7.9 percent in 2012 and 8.8
percent in 2013.   
    - Electronics and semiconductors, which made up almost half
of total exports for the month, climbed at a much slower pace of
9.9 percent in December from a year earlier.
    - Other top exports in December included other manufactures,
which fell 52.8 percent from a year earlier; machinery and
transport equipment, which climbed 32.5 percent from last year;
and woodcrafts and furniture, which posted an annual decline of
16.5 percent. 
    - Japan remained the country's top destination of exports in
December, accounting for 21.2 percent of total exports, followed
by the United States with 14.1 percent, and China with a 11.4
percent share.
    - The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines had forecast electronic exports growth between 7-11
percent in 2014, higher than an earlier estimate of 5-8 percent,
with growth probably moderating this year to 5-7 percent.
 
    - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors..
    - Growth in 2014 was 6.1 percent, below the government's
6.5-7.5 percent goal, but the fastest in Asia after China.
Manila has a 7-8 percent growth target this year.
 

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
