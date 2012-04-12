FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine February exports up 14.6 pct on yr
#Asia
April 12, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

Philippine February exports up 14.6 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Exports in Feb at $4.43 bln vs yr-ago $3.87 bln
    * Electronics shipments up 15.8 pct in Feb from yr ago

    MANILA, April 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics
office on Thursday released data on February exports:  	
      	
    KEY DATA:  	
Total exports        Feb   Jan    Dec     Nov    Oct   Sept    	
yr/yr change (pct)   14.6  3.1  -18.9  -19.4   -14.6  -27.0     	
in $ bln             4.43  4.12  3.41   3.34    4.09   3.90     	
          	
Electronics exports  	
yr/yr growth (pct)   15.8  0.5  -29.4  -34.4   -36.5  -47.9    	
in $ bln             2.33  2.15  1.59   1.53    1.90   1.81    	
    NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised.	
    	
    KEY POINTS:  	
    -  The Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines Inc (SEIPI) expects electronics exports to grow 10
to 15 percent in 2012 after contracting more than 20 percent
last year. 	
    - The government has forecast exports to grow 10 percent
this year and imports to climb 15 percent, as manufacturers seek
to shore up depleted inventories.   	
    - The Philippines provides about 10 percent of the world's
semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone
chips and micro processors. Semiconductors account for about
three-fifths of exports.                 	
    - Other top exports include garments and accessories, wood
furniture, vehicle parts, coconut oil, and tropical fruits.     
       	
    - The economy grew 3.7 percent in 2011, well below the
government's target of 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent. Officials
said the economy should gain momentum this year and grow 5 to 6
percent in 2012.    	
    - The central bank cut the key overnight borrowing rate by
25 basis points each in January and March this year, lowering
the rate to a record low of 4.00 percent to boost growth.  It
next reviews policy on April 19. 	
   - Most economists in a Reuters poll in March expected the
central bank to leave the key overnight borrowing rate unchanged
at 4 percent for the rest of the year to boost domestic demand. 	
               	
   LINKS:              	
 - National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph  
 	
	
 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)

