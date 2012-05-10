Philippine March exports down 1.2 pct y/y

* Exports in March at $4.30 bln vs yr-ago $4.36 bln * Electronics shipments up 1.1 pct in March vs yr ago MANILA, May 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics office released on Thursday data on March exports: KEY DATA: Total exports Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct yr/yr change (pct) -1.2 12.8 3.1 -18.9 -19.4 -14.6 in $ bln 4.30 4.43 4.12 3.41 3.34 4.09 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) 1.1 15.8 0.5 -29.4 -34.4 -36.5 in $ bln 2.26 2.33 2.15 1.59 1.53 1.90 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised. KEY POINTS: - The government has forecast exports to grow 10 percent this year and imports to climb 15 percent, as manufacturers seek to shore up depleted inventories. - Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc expects electronics exports to grow 10 to 15 percent in 2012 after contracting more than 20 percent last year. - Central bank Governor Amando Tetangco has said there was less need to support the economy given a pick-up in exports in recent months and higher state spending. - The central bank kept its main policy rate steady at a record low of 4 percent last month, after two rate cuts of 25 basis points each in January and March this year. - Most economists in a Reuters poll in March expected the central bank to leave the key overnight borrowing rate unchanged at 4 percent for the rest of the year to boost domestic demand. - The Philippines provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. Semiconductors account for about three-fifths of exports. - Other top exports include garments and accessories, wood furniture, vehicle parts, coconut oil, and tropical fruits. - The economy grew 3.7 percent in 2011, below the government's target. Officials said the economy should gain momentum this year and grow 5 to 6 percent in 2012. LINK: - National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco, Editing by Eric Meijer)