Philippine Jan exports fall, electronics drop steepest in 14 mths

* Exports in January $4.01 bln vs yr-ago $4.12 bln * Electronics shipments in Jan down 31.9 pct from yr earlier MANILA, March 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics office on Tuesday released data on January exports: KEY DATA: Total exports Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug yr/yr change (pct) -2.7 16.5 5.5 6.1 22.8 -9.0 in $ bln 4.01 3.97 3.55 4.41 4.78 3.8 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) -31.9 -5.5 13.3 0.3 1.0 -14.9 in $ bln 1.47 1.51 1.73 1.90 1.83 1.77 KEY POINTS: - The industry group Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc expects electronics exports, the country's top dollar earner, to grow 5 to 6 percent this year after a 5.2 percent drop in 2012. - The Southeast Asian country provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - The government is targeting GDP growth of 6 to 7 percent this year, after the economy grew 6.6 percent in 2012, the fastest in Asia after China. - The Philippine central bank kept its overnight borrowing rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent on Jan. 24. Despite faster inflation in February, it is expected to leave interest rates on hold again when it reviews monetary policy on Thursday. - Other top Philippine exports in January include chemicals, woodcrafts, and metal components. LINK: National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)