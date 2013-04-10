FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippine February exports post steepest drop in 14 mths
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 10, 2013 / 1:06 AM / in 4 years

Philippine February exports post steepest drop in 14 mths

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Exports in February at $3.74 bln vs yr-ago $4.43 bln
    * Electronics shipments down 36.5 pct in Feb from yr ago
    * Jan-Feb exports down 9.4 pct to $7.75 bln vs yr-ago $8.55
bln

    MANILA, April 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics
office on Wednesday released data on February exports:    

KEY DATA:  
Total exports        Feb    Jan     Dec    Nov    Oct    Sept   
yr/yr change (pct)  -15.6   -2.7    16.5   5.5    6.1    22.8   
in $ bln             3.74   4.01    3.97   3.55   4.41   4.78   
     
Electronics exports 
yr/yr growth (pct)  -36.5  -31.9    -5.5   13.3   0.3    1.0    
in $ bln             1.48   1.47    1.51   1.73   1.90   1.83   
         
    KEY POINTS: 
    - The electronics industry group expects exports of the
sector, which comprise about half of the country's total, will
climb 5 to 6 percent this year after contracting 5.2 percent in
2012. 
    - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors. 
    - The Philippine economy likely grew between 6 to 7 percent
in the first quarter from a year ago, according to Economic
Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, matching the government's
target for the year, on the back of strong domestic demand and
higher government spending.  
    - The Philippine central bank is widely expected to keep its
overnight borrowing rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent
when it meets on April 25 after inflation eased for the first
time in four months in March.
    - The central bank has said it plans to release more
regulations as early as this month aimed at relaxing foreign
exchange rules to allow for more outflows to dampen a strong
peso that is hurting exports and families dependent on
remittances from Filipinos working abroad.
    - Other top Philippine exports in January include chemicals,
woodcrafts, and metal components. 
     
    LINK: 
    National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph
  

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and
Rosemarie Francisco)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.