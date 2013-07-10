FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine exports down slightly in May, electronics weak
#Asia
July 10, 2013 / 1:31 AM / in 4 years

Philippine exports down slightly in May, electronics weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Exports in May at $4.89 bln vs yr-ago $4.93 bln
    * Electronics shipments down 9.3 pct in May from yr ago
    * Yr-to-date exports down 6.0 pct to $21 bln vs yr-ago

    MANILA, July 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics
office on Wednesday released data on May exports:    

KEY DATA:     
Total exports        May      Apr     Mar    Feb     Jan    Dec 
            
yr/yr change (pct)   -0.8   -11.1     0.1   -15.6   -2.7    16.5
               
in $ bln             4.89    4.12    4.33   3.74    4.01    3.97
     
     
Electronics exports    
yr/yr growth (pct)   -9.3    -1.8   -22.3  -36.5   -31.9    -5.5
               
in $ bln             1.73    1.63    1.76   1.48    1.47    1.51
      
    NOTE: Previous month's numbers have been revised.    
            
    KEY POINTS:    
    - The electronics industry group has said it expects a 5 to
6 percent growth for the sector this year despite a 6.2 percent
contraction in the first quarter, with expectations of a pick-up
in global demand for smartphones and tablets. 
    - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.    
    - The Philippines had the fastest-growing economy in Asia in
the first quarter, driven by robust consumption and government
spending. A slowdown in exports, which account for about
two-fifths of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 
expenditure terms, could dampen the country's growth momentum.
    - Despite the economy's stronger-than-expected 7.8 percent
growth in the first quarter, the government kept its 6-7 percent
GDP goal for this year. 
    - The Philippine central bank has said there was no need for
it deviate from its current monetary policy stance, with the
country's fundamentals still solid and inflation expected to
remain benign over the policy horizon.

    LINK:    
    National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph
  
      

 (Reporting by Erik Dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
