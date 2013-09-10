FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine July exports up 2.3 pct y/y; electronics rise to 8-mth high
#Asia
September 10, 2013 / 1:26 AM / in 4 years

Philippine July exports up 2.3 pct y/y; electronics rise to 8-mth high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Exports in July at $4.84 bln vs yr-ago $4.73 bln
    * Electronics exports up 11.2 pct on yr, highest since Nov
2012
    * Yr-to-date exports down 3.4 pct to $30.4 bln

    MANILA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics
office on Tuesday released data on July exports:    
    
 KEY DATA: 
 Total exports       July    June    May      Apr    Mar    Feb 
 yr/yr change (pct)   2.3    4.1    -0.8   -11.1     0.1   -15.6
    
 in $ bln             4.84   4.49   4.89    4.12     4.33   3.74
     
     
 Electronics exports 
 yr/yr growth (pct)   11.2   -2.2    -9.1    -1.8   -22.3  -36.5
 in $ bln             1.89    2.0    1.74    1.63    1.76   1.48
   
   
   KEY POINTS: 
   - The central bank has ample room to hold rates steady at a
record low to support one of Asia's fastest growing economies
and buffer it from the challenges of a capital exodus roiling
emerging markets after annual inflation eased more than expected
to a four-year low in August. 
   - The central bank, which will meet on Sept. 12 to review
policy, is widely expected to keep its key policy rate steady at
a record low of 3.5 percent and the rate on its special deposit
account unchanged at 2.0 percent. 
   - The electronics industry group is sticking to its 5 to 6
percent growth for the sector this year, with expectations of a
pick-up in global demand for smartphones and tablets. 
   - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the
world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors. 
   - The Philippine economy expanded by a faster-than-expected
7.5 percent in April-June, matching China's expansion for the
second consecutive quarter, as domestic spending and investments
buttressed it from capital outflows and weak exports.
   - Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan has said
the government may lower this year's exports and imports growth
targets of 10 percent and 12 percent respectively. 

    LINKS: 
    For details click on National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph.
 

 (Reporting by Erik Dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
