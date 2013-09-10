Philippine July exports up 2.3 pct y/y; electronics rise to 8-mth high

* Exports in July at $4.84 bln vs yr-ago $4.73 bln * Electronics exports up 11.2 pct on yr, highest since Nov 2012 * Yr-to-date exports down 3.4 pct to $30.4 bln MANILA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics office on Tuesday released data on July exports: KEY DATA: Total exports July June May Apr Mar Feb yr/yr change (pct) 2.3 4.1 -0.8 -11.1 0.1 -15.6 in $ bln 4.84 4.49 4.89 4.12 4.33 3.74 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) 11.2 -2.2 -9.1 -1.8 -22.3 -36.5 in $ bln 1.89 2.0 1.74 1.63 1.76 1.48 KEY POINTS: - The central bank has ample room to hold rates steady at a record low to support one of Asia's fastest growing economies and buffer it from the challenges of a capital exodus roiling emerging markets after annual inflation eased more than expected to a four-year low in August. - The central bank, which will meet on Sept. 12 to review policy, is widely expected to keep its key policy rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent and the rate on its special deposit account unchanged at 2.0 percent. - The electronics industry group is sticking to its 5 to 6 percent growth for the sector this year, with expectations of a pick-up in global demand for smartphones and tablets. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - The Philippine economy expanded by a faster-than-expected 7.5 percent in April-June, matching China's expansion for the second consecutive quarter, as domestic spending and investments buttressed it from capital outflows and weak exports. - Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan has said the government may lower this year's exports and imports growth targets of 10 percent and 12 percent respectively. LINKS: For details click on National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph. (Reporting by Erik Dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)