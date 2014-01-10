FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Nov exports up 18.9 pct y/y, biggest rise in 3 mths
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 10, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' Nov exports up 18.9 pct y/y, biggest rise in 3 mths

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Exports in Nov at $4.29 bln vs yr-ago $3.61 bln

* Electronics shipments up 10 percent on year

* Jan-Nov exports up 2.6 pct at $49.4 bln

MANILA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ statistics office released data on November exports on Friday:

KEY DATA: Total exports Nov Oct Sept Aug July June yr/yr change (pct) 18.9 14.0 5.1 20.2 2.3 4.1 in $ bln 4.29 5.03 5.06 4.58 4.84 4.49

Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) 10.0 13.5 15.4 -0.4 5.3 -2.2 in $ bln 1.91 2.16 2.15 1.78 1.79 2.0 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised.

KEY POINTS:

- Shipments of electronics on a month-on-month basis fell 11.4 percent in November, against a 0.5 percent increase in October.

- Electronics and semiconductors made up 44.6 percent of the Philippines’ total exports in November.

- The electronics industry group has forecast the country’s electronic exports last year to contract by as much as 12 percent, but it sees modest growth in 2014.

- Based on the central bank’s latest estimates, Philippine exports are expected to rise 6 percent this year after a projected 4 percent growth in 2013.

- Imports are estimated to grow 6 percent from last year’s 2 percent forecast, resulting in a higher trade deficit for 2014, according to the central bank.

- Annual growth in the Philippines cooled to its lowest in more than a year in the third quarter of last year, but the economic planning agency still expects full-year 2013 GDP growth to be close to the top end of Manila’s 6-7 percent goal. Manila is expected to release 2013 GDP in the last week of January.

- Manila is targeting 6.5 to 7.5 percent GDP growth in 2014.

- The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world’s semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.