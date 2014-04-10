Philippines says Feb exports growth at more than 3-year high

* Exports in Feb total $4.65 bln vs yr-ago $3.74 bln * Electronics shipments up 26.6 pct from yr ago MANILA, April 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics office released data on February exports On Thursday: KEY DATA: Total exports Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept yr/yr change (pct) 24.4 9.2 15.8 18.9 14.0 5.1 in $ bln 4.65 4.38 4.6 4.29 5.03 5.06 mth/mth change (pct) 6.3 -4.8 7.1 -14.6 -0.6 10.4 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) 26.6 21.2 26.2 11.7 13.5 15.4 in $ bln 1.88 1.78 1.91 1.94 2.16 2.15 mth/mth change (pct) 5.6 -6.6 -1.9 -10 0.5 20.5 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised. KEY POINTS: - Total exports in February grew at their fastest pace since December 2010, when they expanded 26.5 percent. - Electronics and semiconductors made up 40.4 percent of total exports in February, with the sector posting its third straight month of above-20 percent growth. It was also the highest growth since October 2010, when the sector grew 38.2 percent. - Other top exports included woodcrafts and furniture, machinery and transport equipment. - The electronics industry group forecast electronic exports could grow 5 percent this year. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - Based on the central bank's latest estimates, Philippine exports and imports are both expected to rise 6 percent this year. - The Philippines expects its economy to grow 6.5 to 7.5 percent this year after expanding 7.2 percent in 2013, the fastest in the region after China. - Monetary authorities left the policy interest rate at a record low on March 27 but raised banks' reserve requirement ratio by 1 percentage point in what is widely seen as an initial measure to tighten domestic liquidity that grew at a record pace in January. LINKS: Philippine Statistics Authority website www.psa.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Paul Tait)