FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' May exports up 6.9 percent but electronics still weak
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 10, 2014 / 1:16 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' May exports up 6.9 percent but electronics still weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Exports in May total $5.48 bln vs yr-ago $5.13 bln
    * Electronic shipments down 1.6 pct from year ago
    * January to May exports up 5.8 pct from year ago

    MANILA, July 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics
office released data on May exports on Thursday.
    
    KEY DATA:
 Total exports          May   April  March   Feb 
 yr/yr change (pct)      6.9    1.3   12.4   11.6
 in $ bln               5.48    4.5   5.28   4.66
                                                 
 Electronics exports                             
 yr/yr change (pct)     -1.6   -2.5   10.1   26.6
 in $ bln               2.05   1.82   2.17   1.88
    NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised. 
        
    KEY POINTS:
    - Total exports in the first five months of the year rose
5.8 percent from the same period last year to $24.37 billion.
    - Electronics and semiconductors, which made up 37.3 percent
of total exports for the month, contracted 1.6 percent against a
growth of 9 percent in the same month last year. 
    - Other top exports in May included mineral products,
coconut oil, other manufactures, and metal components. 
    - The government kept its 2014 export growth estimate at 6
percent, but lifted its import projection to 9 percent from 6
percent on anticipation of high inflows of construction
materials for rebuilding following last year's super typhoon
Haiyan. 
    - The Philippines' largest electronics industry group,
Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc,
has maintained its estimate of 5 percent growth in the sector's
exports this year. 
    - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Siegfrid Alegado; Editing by
Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.