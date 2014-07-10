Philippines' May exports up 6.9 percent but electronics still weak

* Exports in May total $5.48 bln vs yr-ago $5.13 bln * Electronic shipments down 1.6 pct from year ago * January to May exports up 5.8 pct from year ago MANILA, July 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics office released data on May exports on Thursday. KEY DATA: Total exports May April March Feb yr/yr change (pct) 6.9 1.3 12.4 11.6 in $ bln 5.48 4.5 5.28 4.66 Electronics exports yr/yr change (pct) -1.6 -2.5 10.1 26.6 in $ bln 2.05 1.82 2.17 1.88 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised. KEY POINTS: - Total exports in the first five months of the year rose 5.8 percent from the same period last year to $24.37 billion. - Electronics and semiconductors, which made up 37.3 percent of total exports for the month, contracted 1.6 percent against a growth of 9 percent in the same month last year. - Other top exports in May included mineral products, coconut oil, other manufactures, and metal components. - The government kept its 2014 export growth estimate at 6 percent, but lifted its import projection to 9 percent from 6 percent on anticipation of high inflows of construction materials for rebuilding following last year's super typhoon Haiyan. - The Philippines' largest electronics industry group, Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc, has maintained its estimate of 5 percent growth in the sector's exports this year. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Siegfrid Alegado; Editing by Kim Coghill)