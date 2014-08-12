Philippine June exports grow at fastest rate in six months

* Exports in June at $5.44 bln vs yr-ago $4.49 bln * Electronics shipments up 10.7 pct in June from yr ago * Yr-to date exports up 8.3 pct to $29.8 bln MANILA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics office released data on June exports on Tuesday: KEY DATA: Total exports June May April March Feb Jan yr/yr change (pct) 21.3 6.9 1.3 12.4 11.6 -3.0 in $ bln 5.44 5.48 4.5 5.28 4.66 4.38 Electronics exports yr/yr change (pct) 10.7 -1.6 -2.5 10.1 26.6 21.2 in $ bln 2.22 2.05 1.82 2.17 1.88 1.78 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised. KEY POINTS: - Total exports in the first half of the year rose 8.3 percent from the same period last year to $29.8 billion, above the government's 6 percent target for overall exports growth this year. - Electronics and semiconductors, which made up 40.8 percent of total exports for the month, grew 10.7 percent against a decline of 2.2 percent in the same month last year. - Other top exports in June included other manufactures, machinery and transport equipment and other mineral products. - The Philippines' largest electronics industry group, Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc, has maintained its estimate of 5 percent growth in the sector's exports this year. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Karen Lema and Eric Meijer)