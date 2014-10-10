FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippine August exports slowest in three months
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 10, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

Philippine August exports slowest in three months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Exports in August at $5.48 bln vs yr-ago $4.96 bln
    * Electronics shipments up 10 pct from yr ago
    * Yr-to date exports up 9.2 pct to $40.75 bln

    MANILA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - August exports data released by
the Philippines' statistics office on Friday:
 
 KEY DATA:
 Total exports       Aug   July   June   May  April  March   Feb
 yr/yr change (pct)  10.5  12.4   21.3   6.9   1.3   12.4   11.6
 in $ bln            5.48  5.46   5.44   5.48  4.5   5.28   4.66

Electronics exports
 yr/yr change (pct)  10.0  2.7    10.7  -1.6  -2.5   10.1   26.6
 in $ bln            2.28  2.09   2.22  2.05   1.82  2.17   1.88
NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised.

    KEY POINTS:
    - Total exports in the eight months to August was up 9.2 
percent from the same period last year to $40.75 billion.
    - Electronics and semiconductors, which made up 41.6 percent
of total exports for the month, grew 10 percent against a rise
of 15.6 percent in the same month last year.
    - Other top exports in August included machinery and
transport equipment, other manufactures, mineral products, and
woodcrafts and furniture.
    - The Philippines' largest electronics industry group,
Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines
Inc., has revised its growth estimate to a range of 5-8 percent
from just 5 percent growth for the sector's exports this year
due to improving demand.
    - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
    - The government has a GDP growth target of 6.5-7.5 percent
this year.

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.