Philippine Sept exports up, electronics growth fastest in 7 mths
#Asia
November 11, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Philippine Sept exports up, electronics growth fastest in 7 mths

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Exports in Sept at $5.85 bln vs $5.06 bln yr earlier
    * Electronics shipments up 13.6 pct y/y, fastest since Feb
    * Jan-Sept exports up 9.9 pct to $46.6 bln

    MANILA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics
office released on Tuesday exports data for September:
    
KEY DATA:
 Total exports       Sept   Aug   July   June  May   Apr   Mar
 yr/yr change (pct)  15.7   10.5  12.4   21.3  6.9   1.3   12.4
 in $ bln            5.85   5.48  5.46   5.44  5.48  4.5   5.28
    
 Electronics exports
 yr/yr change (pct)  13.6   10.0   2.7   10.7  -1.6  -2.5  10.1
 in $ bln            2.44   2.28  2.09   2.22  2.05  1.82  2.17
      
    KEY POINTS:
    - Total exports in the first nine months of the year were up
9.9 percent from the same period last year to $46.6 billion.
    - Electronics and semiconductors, which made up 41.8 percent
of total exports for the month, grew 13.6 percent against an
increase of 15.4 percent in the same month last year.
    - Other top exports in September included chemicals, other
manufactures, machinery and transport equipment.
    - The Philippines' largest electronics industry group,
Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc,
has revised its growth estimate for exports of the sector this
year to a range of 5-8 percent from 5 percent previously on
improving demand.
   - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the
world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
   - The government has a GDP growth target of 6.5-7.5 percent
this year.

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.