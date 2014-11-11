Philippine Sept exports up, electronics growth fastest in 7 mths

* Exports in Sept at $5.85 bln vs $5.06 bln yr earlier * Electronics shipments up 13.6 pct y/y, fastest since Feb * Jan-Sept exports up 9.9 pct to $46.6 bln MANILA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics office released on Tuesday exports data for September: KEY DATA: Total exports Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar yr/yr change (pct) 15.7 10.5 12.4 21.3 6.9 1.3 12.4 in $ bln 5.85 5.48 5.46 5.44 5.48 4.5 5.28 Electronics exports yr/yr change (pct) 13.6 10.0 2.7 10.7 -1.6 -2.5 10.1 in $ bln 2.44 2.28 2.09 2.22 2.05 1.82 2.17 KEY POINTS: - Total exports in the first nine months of the year were up 9.9 percent from the same period last year to $46.6 billion. - Electronics and semiconductors, which made up 41.8 percent of total exports for the month, grew 13.6 percent against an increase of 15.4 percent in the same month last year. - Other top exports in September included chemicals, other manufactures, machinery and transport equipment. - The Philippines' largest electronics industry group, Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc, has revised its growth estimate for exports of the sector this year to a range of 5-8 percent from 5 percent previously on improving demand. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - The government has a GDP growth target of 6.5-7.5 percent this year. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)