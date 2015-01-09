FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine Nov export growth at 5-mth high on surge in electronics
#Asia
January 9, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

Philippine Nov export growth at 5-mth high on surge in electronics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* November exports $5.18 bln vs yr-ago $4.33 bln
    * Electronics shipments up 27 pct, highest since Dec 2013
    * Jan-Nov exports up 10 pct to $56.9 bln vs yr-ago

    MANILA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics office
on Friday released data on December exports:    
    
 KEY DATA:
 Total exports       Nov   Oct   Sept   Aug   July   June  May  
 yr/yr change (pct)  19.7  2.5   15.7   10.5  12.4   21.3  6.9  
 in $ bln            5.18  5.15  5.85   5.48  5.46   5.44  5.48 

Electronics exports
 yr/yr change (pct)  27.0  4.5   13.6   10.0   2.7   10.7  -1.6 
 in $ bln            2.55  2.23  2.44   2.28  2.09   2.22  2.05 
* NOTE: Some numbers for October were revised.

    KEY POINTS:
    - Total exports in the 11 months to November were up 10
percent from the same period last year to $56.9 billion.
    - Electronics and semiconductors, which made up almost half
of total exports for the month, climbed 27 percent, the highest
growth since December 2013's 43 percent jump.
    - Other top exports in November included woodcrafts and
furniture, other manufactures, chemicals, and machinery and
transport equipment.
    - The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines had forecast electronic exports growth between 7-11
percent in 2014, higher than an earlier estimate of 5-8 percent,
with growth probably moderating this year to 5-7
percent. 
    - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
    - The government on Wednesday cut its 2016 growth target to
7-8 percent from the original 7.5-8.5 percent. It maintained its
goal to grow this year by 7-8 percent, which would keep it as
one of Asia's fastest-expanding economies. 
    - Growth in 2014 will likely reach 6-7 percent, below the
government's 6.5-7.5 percent goal. 
    

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
