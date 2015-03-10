FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippine January exports slip 0.5 pct; electronics up
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 10, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Philippine January exports slip 0.5 pct; electronics up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Exports in January at $4.36 bln vs yr-ago $4.38 bln
    * Electronics shipments up 14.6 pct in January from yr ago

    MANILA, March 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics
office on Tuesday released data on January exports:

 KEY DATA:
 Total exports       Jan    Dec    Nov   Oct   Sept   Aug   July
   
 yr/yr change (pct)  -0.5  -3.2   21.7   2.5   15.7   10.5  12.4
  
 in $ bln            4.36   4.8   5.26  5.15   5.85   5.48  5.46
    
Electronics exports
 yr/yr change (pct)  14.6   9.9   27.0   4.5   13.6   10.0   2.7
  
 in $ bln            2.04   2.38  2.55  2.23   2.44   2.28  2.09
  
 
KEY POINTS:
    - Electronics and semiconductors, which made up almost half
of total exports for the month, climbed 14.6 percent in January,
faster than 9.9 percent in December.
    - Other top exports in January included machinery and
transport equipment, which rose 39.6 percent from a year
earlier; other manufactures, which fell 45.5 percent from last
year; and woodcrafts and furniture, which posted an annual
decline of 43.4 percent.
    - Japan remained the country's top destination of exports in
January, accounting for 20.3 percent of total exports, followed
by the United States with 15.9 percent, and China with a 10.2
percent share.
    - The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines forecast electronic exports will grow between 5-7
percent this year after an 8.1 percent rise in 2014.
    - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
    - Manila has a 7-8 percent growth target this year after a
6.1 percent expansion in 2014, which was the fastest in Asia
after China. 

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.