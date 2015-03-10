Philippine January exports slip 0.5 pct; electronics up

* Exports in January at $4.36 bln vs yr-ago $4.38 bln * Electronics shipments up 14.6 pct in January from yr ago MANILA, March 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics office on Tuesday released data on January exports: KEY DATA: Total exports Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July yr/yr change (pct) -0.5 -3.2 21.7 2.5 15.7 10.5 12.4 in $ bln 4.36 4.8 5.26 5.15 5.85 5.48 5.46 Electronics exports yr/yr change (pct) 14.6 9.9 27.0 4.5 13.6 10.0 2.7 in $ bln 2.04 2.38 2.55 2.23 2.44 2.28 2.09 KEY POINTS: - Electronics and semiconductors, which made up almost half of total exports for the month, climbed 14.6 percent in January, faster than 9.9 percent in December. - Other top exports in January included machinery and transport equipment, which rose 39.6 percent from a year earlier; other manufactures, which fell 45.5 percent from last year; and woodcrafts and furniture, which posted an annual decline of 43.4 percent. - Japan remained the country's top destination of exports in January, accounting for 20.3 percent of total exports, followed by the United States with 15.9 percent, and China with a 10.2 percent share. - The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines forecast electronic exports will grow between 5-7 percent this year after an 8.1 percent rise in 2014. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - Manila has a 7-8 percent growth target this year after a 6.1 percent expansion in 2014, which was the fastest in Asia after China. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)