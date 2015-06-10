Philippine April exports fall 4.1 pct y/y, slowest in over 2 years

* April exports fell the most since February 2013

* Electronics exports growth highest in 5 months

MANILA, June 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ statistics office on Wednesday released data on April exports: KEY DATA:

Total exports Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct

yr/yr change (pct) -4.1 2.1 -3.0 0.0 -3.2 19.7 2.0 in $ bln 4.38 5.38 4.51 4.36 4.8 5.18 5.15

Electronics exports yr/yr change (pct) 17.8 4.5 4.8 14.6 9.9 27.0 4.5 in $ bln 2.22 2.33 1.97 2.04 2.38 2.55 2.23

NOTE: Some numbers for previous months were revised.

KEY POINTS:

- Electronics and semiconductors, which made up 50.6 percent of total exports for the month, climbed an annual 17.8 percent in April, the fastest rise in five months.

- Other key exports in April included other manufactures, which fell 26.7 percent; machinery and transport equipment, down 4.4 percent from last year; woodcrafts and furniture, down 23.9 percent; and apparel and clothing accessories, down 4.9 percent.

- Exports to Japan, the country’s top destination, fell an annual 16.1 percent. Shipments to the United States were down 5.4 percent, while exports to China declined 17.9 percent.

- The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines forecast electronic exports will grow between 5-7 percent this year after an 8.1 percent rise in 2014.

- The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world’s semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors.

- Improving demand for electronics is expected to help exports grow by 5 percent in 2015. The target is based on the balance of payments definition.