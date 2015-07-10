Philippine May exports post steepest decline in at least 2-1/2 yrs

* Exports in May down 17.4 pct, steepest fall since Jan 2013 * Electronics shipments down 7.5 pct in May from yr ago * Electronics exports post first decline in a year * Jan-May exports down 5 pct to $23.53 bln vs yr-ago MANILA, July 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics office said on Friday exports in May fell 17.4 percent, the steepest fall since January 2013 based on latest available comparable data from the agency: KEY DATA: Total exports May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov yr/yr change (pct) -17.4 -4.1 2.1 -3.0 0.0 -3.2 19.7 in $ bln 4.90 4.38 5.38 4.51 4.36 4.8 5.18 Electronics exports yr/yr change (pct) -7.5 17.8 4.5 4.8 14.6 9.9 27.0 in $ bln 2.36 2.22 2.33 1.97 2.04 2.38 2.55 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months were revised. KEY POINTS: - Electronics and semiconductors, the top shipment which made up 48.1 percent of total exports for the month, fell an annual 7.5 percent after a 17.8 percent rise in April. - Other key exports in May included other manufactures, which fell 24.9 percent; machinery and transport equipment, down 34.3 percent from last year; chemicals, up 6.2 percent; and woodcrafts and furniture, down 33.8 percent. - Exports to Japan, the country's top destination, climbed an annual 7.6 percent, reversing the previous month's 16.1 percent decline. Shipments to the United States were down 4.7 percent from a 5.4 percent decline in May, while exports to China dropped 62.1 percent against May's 17.9 percent fall. - The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines forecast electronic exports will grow between 5-7 percent this year after an 8.1 percent rise in 2014. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - Improving demand for electronics is expected to help exports grow by 5 percent in 2015. The target is based on the balance of payments definition. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)