Philippine May exports post steepest decline in at least 2-1/2 yrs
Caribbean islands
Hurricane Costs
Technology
July 10, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

Philippine May exports post steepest decline in at least 2-1/2 yrs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Exports in May down 17.4 pct, steepest fall since Jan 2013
    * Electronics shipments down 7.5 pct in May from yr ago
    * Electronics exports post first decline in a year
    * Jan-May exports down 5 pct to $23.53 bln vs yr-ago

    MANILA, July 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics
office said on Friday exports in May fell 17.4 percent, the
steepest fall since January 2013 based on latest available
comparable data from the agency:    

KEY DATA:

 Total exports       May    Apr   Mar    Feb    Jan   Dec    Nov
 
 yr/yr change (pct) -17.4   -4.1  2.1   -3.0    0.0  -3.2   19.7
 
 in $ bln            4.90   4.38  5.38   4.51   4.36  4.8   5.18
 

 Electronics exports
 yr/yr change (pct) -7.5   17.8   4.5    4.8   14.6   9.9   27.0
  
 in $ bln           2.36   2.22   2.33  1.97   2.04   2.38  2.55
 
 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months were revised.

    KEY POINTS:
    - Electronics and semiconductors, the top shipment which
made up 48.1 percent of total exports for the month, fell an
annual 7.5 percent after a 17.8 percent rise in April. 
    - Other key exports in May included other manufactures,
which fell 24.9 percent; machinery and transport equipment, down
34.3 percent from last year; chemicals, up 6.2 percent; and
woodcrafts and furniture, down 33.8 percent.
    - Exports to Japan, the country's top destination, climbed
an annual 7.6 percent, reversing the previous month's 16.1
percent decline. Shipments to the United States were down 4.7
percent from a 5.4 percent decline in May, while exports to
China dropped 62.1 percent against May's 17.9 percent fall. 
    - The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines forecast electronic exports will grow between 5-7
percent this year after an 8.1 percent rise in 2014.
    - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
    - Improving demand for electronics is expected to help
exports grow by 5 percent in 2015. The target is based on the
balance of payments definition.
  

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
