Philippines' Nov exports slip 1.1 pct y/y but electronics up

* Exports in Nov at $5.12 bln vs $5.18 bln yr ago

* Electronics shipments up 9.3 pct yr/yr

* Jan-Nov exports down 5.8 pct to $54 bln

MANILA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ statistics office on Tuesday released data on November exports:

Total exports Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May y/y change (pct) -1.1 -10.8 -15.5 -6.3 -1.8 -1.8 -17.4

in $ bln 5.12 4.59 4.40 5.13 5.33 5.36 4.90

Electronics exports y/y change (pct) 9.3 7.3 -2.1 3.3 34.6 9.5 -7.5 in $ bln 2.77 2.39 2.39 2.35 2.82 2.44 2.36

KEY POINTS:

- Electronics and semiconductors, the top category in shipments accounting for 54.2 percent of total exports for the month, rose 9.3 percent from a year earlier, the statistics agency said.

- Other key export sectors in November were woodcrafts and furniture which dropped 9.5 percent from a year ago; machinery and transport equipment that fell 54.1 percent; and other manufactures that declined 6.0 percent.

- Exports to Japan, the country’s top destination, decreased 1.8 percent to $1.09 billion from last year, while shipments to United States, the second biggest market, were up 5.1 percent.

- Exports to third biggest market Hong Kong jumped 21.3 percent, while shipments to China, the fourth biggest market, slipped 24.4 percent.

- The industry group Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc, or SEIPI, had lowered its export growth target for 2015 to 0-4 percent from the 3-5 percent estimate previously.

- The central bank said an improving global economy should boost Philippine exports by 5 percent this year while imports would grow 10 percent.

- The central bank sees no urgent need to change its monetary policy settings after headline inflation in December picked up more than expected to a seven-month high.