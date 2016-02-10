Philippine December exports fall 3 pct on sluggish global demand

* Exports in December at $4.66 bln vs yr-ago $4.8 bln * Electronics shipments up 6.4 pct in Dec from yr ago * 2015 exports down 5.6 pct to $58.65 bln vs yr-ago MANILA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics office on Wednesday released data on December exports: Total exports Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun y/y change (pct) -3.0 -1.1 -10.8 -15.5 -6.3 -1.8 -1.8 in $ bln 4.66 5.12 4.59 4.40 5.13 5.33 5.36 Electronics exports y/y change (pct) 6.4 9.3 7.3 -2.1 3.3 34.6 9.5 in $ bln 2.53 2.77 2.39 2.39 2.35 2.82 2.44 KEY POINTS: - Electronics and semiconductors, the top category in shipments accounting for 54.3 percent of total exports for the month, rose 6.4 percent from a year earlier, the statistics agency said. - Other key export sectors in December were machinery and transport equipment which fell 17 percent from a year ago; other manufactures that dropped 23.8 percent; and woodcrafts and furniture that rose 24.1 percent. - Exports to Japan, the country's top destination, decreased 7.7 percent from last year, while shipments to United States, the second biggest market, were up 3.0 percent. - Exports to third biggest market Hong Kong grew 17.3 percent, while shipments to China, the fourth biggest market, slipped 22.7 percent. - The central bank said an improving global economy should boost Philippine exports by 5 percent this year while imports would grow 10 percent. The target is based on the definition used for the balance of payments. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Eric Meijer)