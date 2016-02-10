FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine December exports fall 3 pct on sluggish global demand
#Asia
February 10, 2016 / 1:27 AM / 2 years ago

Philippine December exports fall 3 pct on sluggish global demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Exports in December at $4.66 bln vs yr-ago $4.8 bln
    * Electronics shipments up 6.4 pct in Dec from yr ago
    * 2015 exports down 5.6 pct to $58.65 bln vs yr-ago

    MANILA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics
office on Wednesday released data on December exports:

Total exports      Dec    Nov    Oct    Sept   Aug    Jul    Jun
   
y/y change (pct)  -3.0   -1.1  -10.8   -15.5  -6.3   -1.8   -1.8
 
in $ bln          4.66   5.12   4.59    4.40  5.13   5.33   5.36
 
    
Electronics exports
y/y change (pct)   6.4    9.3    7.3    -2.1   3.3   34.6    9.5
  
in $ bln          2.53   2.77   2.39    2.39  2.35   2.82   2.44
  
    
    
    KEY POINTS:
    - Electronics and semiconductors, the top category in
shipments accounting for 54.3 percent of total exports for the
month, rose 6.4 percent from a year earlier, the statistics
agency said.
    - Other key export sectors in December were machinery and
transport equipment which fell 17 percent from a year ago; other
manufactures that dropped 23.8 percent; and woodcrafts and
furniture that rose 24.1 percent.
    - Exports to Japan, the country's top destination, decreased
7.7 percent from last year, while shipments to United States,
the second biggest market, were up 3.0 percent.
    - Exports to third biggest market Hong Kong grew 17.3
percent, while shipments to China, the fourth biggest market,
slipped 22.7 percent.
    - The central bank said an improving global economy should
boost Philippine exports by 5 percent this year while imports
would grow 10 percent. The target is based on the definition
used for the balance of payments.  

 (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Eric Meijer)

