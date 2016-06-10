FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines April exports shrink but at much slower pace
#Asia
June 10, 2016 / 1:31 AM / a year ago

Philippines April exports shrink but at much slower pace

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Exports in April at $4.25 bln vs $4.43 bln from previous year
    * Electronics shipments up 1.9 pct in April from yr ago
    * YTD exports down 7.3 pct to $17.4 bln vs previous year

    MANILA, June 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines' statistics agency on Friday released data on
April exports:

 Total exports       Apr    Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct
 y/y change (pct)   -4.1  -15.1 - 4.5  -3.9  -3.0  -1.1 -10.8
 in $ bln           4.25   4.61  4.31  4.19  4.66  5.12  4.59
 Electronics exports
 y/y change (pct)    1.9    1.0   8.1   5.0   6.4   9.3   7.3
 in $ bln           2.26   2.36  2.13  2.14  2.53  2.77  2.39
 
    KEY POINTS:
    - The decline in exports was due mainly to a drop in shipments of apparel and clothing
accessories, chemicals and machinery and transport equipment, the statistics agency said. 
    - Electronics and semiconductors, accounting for more than half total exports for the month,
rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier.
    - Other top exports in April were other manufactures, which rose 12.5 pct; woodcrafts and
furniture, up 21.9 percent. 
    - Exports to top destination such as Japan climbed 3.2 percent, while shipments to the
United States, the second biggest market, were down 0.8. 
    Exports to the third biggest market Hong Kong fell 0.4 percent, while shipments to China,
the fourth biggest market, also dropped 15.1 percent.
    - After rising 7.9 percent in 2015, shipments of electronic products this year may rise just
between 2 percent and 5 percent, reflecting weak demand from key market China, industry group
Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc said. 
    - The Philippine government cut its 2016 export growth outlook to 5 percent from 6 percent,
citing a "very challenging" external environment. It also lowered its economic growth target to
6.8-7.8 percent from 7-8 percent. 

 (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
