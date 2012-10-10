FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines says unlikely to hit 10 pct export growth goal in 2012
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 10, 2012 / 3:01 AM / in 5 years

Philippines says unlikely to hit 10 pct export growth goal in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines is unlikely to hit its export growth target of 10 percent this year, with growth seen only reaching up to 7 percent due to slowing demand from its traditional markets, the trade secretary said on Wednesday.

Weak orders for its top electronics and semiconductor shipments from big markets United States and China have kept overall Philippine exports growing at modest levels. Exports were up 5.4 percent from a year ago in the first eight months of the year.

“The realistic growth for this year is between 5 and 7 percent,” Gregory Domingo, trade secretary, told reporters. “I don’t think we can still reach 10 percent).”

Data earlier on Wednesday showed August exports fell 9.0 percent from a year earlier.

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.