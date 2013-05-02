No portfolio flow controls for now - Philippines central bank

GREATER NOIDA, India, May 2 (Reuters) - The Philippines has no plans to impose controls on portfolio inflows at the moment, central bank Governor Amando Tetangco said on Thursday, hours after Standard & Poor’s gave it an investment grade rating likely to attract more foreign money.

Tetangco said he did not think Japan’s policy of quantitative easing would lead to a surge in capital inflows into the Philippines.

Foreign capital inflows are already posing challenges for many policymakers across Asia as global investors flock to the region in search of higher returns.

Shielding the peso currency and the economy from the impact of such large inflows has strained the central bank’s resources.

PHILIPPINES CBANK GOVERNOR SAYS EXPECTS GDP GROWTH OF 6-7 PCT IN 2013 PHILIPPINES CBANK GOVERNOR SAYS SEES AVERAGE INFLATION CLOSE TO 3 PCT IN 2013