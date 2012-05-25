Philippines' March imports down 3.3 pct on yr

* Electronics imports down 38.7 pct yr/yr to $1.26 bln * March trade deficit at $1.05 billion * Q1 trade deficit at $2.63 billion MANILA, May 25 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in March fell 3.3 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday. KEY DATA Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Imports ($ bln) 5.37 5.0 5.13 4.63 5.0 5.02 5.08 yr/yr chg (pct) -3.3 2.5 -3.2 -6.4 0.7 2.3 10.4 KEY POINTS: - The country's largest import item are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, which are also the biggest export sectors and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts fell 38.7 percent in March from a year earlier after the previous month's 5.0 percent drop. - Philippine exports fell for the first time in three months in March as growth in electronics shipments slowed, casting doubt on the government's full-year target. - The government has forecast exports would grow 10 percent this year and imports 15 percent as manufacturers seek to shore up depleted inventories. - Apart from electronic parts and fuel, other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal scraps. - Governor Amando Tetangco told Reuters this month the central bank had less need to support the economy, given the recovery in export growth and higher state spending, supporting views that interest rates would be kept on hold for the rest of the year. - Manila is targetting economic growth this year of 5 to 6 percent. In 2011, growth was 3.7 percent, below the government's forecast. - Most analysts expect the central bank to hold its main interest rate at a record low of 4.0 percent for the rest of 2012 after cutting it by 25 basis points at each at the first two policy reviews this year. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)