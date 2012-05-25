FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' March imports down 3.3 pct on yr
#Industrials
May 25, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines' March imports down 3.3 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Electronics imports down 38.7 pct yr/yr to $1.26 bln
    * March trade deficit at $1.05 billion
    * Q1 trade deficit at $2.63 billion

    MANILA, May 25 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in March fell
3.3 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on
Friday.	
    	
  KEY DATA           Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec    Nov   Oct   Sept	
  Imports ($ bln)   5.37   5.0   5.13   4.63   5.0   5.02  5.08	
  yr/yr chg (pct)   -3.3   2.5   -3.2   -6.4   0.7   2.3   10.4	
    	
    KEY POINTS:    	
    - The country's largest import item are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, which are also the
biggest export sectors and a major contributor to the economy.
Imports of electronic parts fell 38.7 percent in March from a
year earlier after the previous month's 5.0 percent drop.    	
    - Philippine exports fell for the first time in three months
in March as growth in electronics shipments slowed, casting
doubt on the government's full-year target.     	
    - The government has forecast exports would grow 10 percent
this year and imports 15 percent as manufacturers seek to shore
up depleted inventories.       	
    - Apart from electronic parts and fuel, other top imports
are cereals such as rice, electrical and industrial machinery,
transport equipment, iron, steel and metal scraps.    	
    - Governor Amando Tetangco told Reuters this month the
central bank had less need to support the economy, given the
recovery in export growth and higher state spending, supporting
views that interest rates would be kept on hold for the rest of
the year.     	
    - Manila is targetting economic growth this year of 5 to 6
percent. In 2011, growth was 3.7 percent, below the government's
forecast.     	
    - Most analysts expect the central bank to hold its main
interest rate at a record low of 4.0 percent for the rest of
2012 after cutting it by 25 basis points at each at the first
two policy reviews this year.    	
  	
	
 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)

