TABLE-Philippines imports down for second straight month in Feb
April 25, 2013 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Philippines imports down for second straight month in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, April 25 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in February
fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier, the second straight month
of annual declines, as demand for the country's electronics and
semiconductor products from its traditional markets in Europe
and the United States remained weak. 
     The country posted a trade deficit of $967 million in
February, widening from a year ago and bringing the trade gap
for the first two months of the year to $1.68 billion, data from
the government's statistics office showed. 
       
--------------------------------------------------------------  
KEY POINTS:  
                      Feb 2013        Jan 2013       Feb 2012  
Imports (bln)          $4.71            $4.73           $5.0  
 yr/yr chg (pct)        -5.8             -7.9            2.5  
 mth/mth chg (pct)      -0.4            -10.8           -2.7  
 Electronics (bln)     $1.25            $1.15          $1.43  
 yr/yr chg (pct)       -12.6            -14.1           -5.0  
 mth/mth chg (pct)       9.0            -10.8            6.7 
Exports (bln)          $3.74            $4.01          $4.43  
Trade balance (mln)    -$967            -$716          -$566  
    NOTE: Some previous numbers have been revised.  
    
Source: National Statistics Office

 (Reporting by Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by
Rosemarie Francisco)

