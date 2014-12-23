RPT-UPDATE 1-Philippines October imports growth at 7-mth high

(Adds subscribers) * Electronics imports down 11.3 pct yr/yr to $1.1 bln * Oct trade deficit at $56 mln vs yr-ago surplus of $183 mln * Jan-Oct trade deficit $1.67 bln vs $3.96 bln gap yr ago MANILA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in October rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier, the fastest since March, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA Oct Sept Aug July Jun May Total imports ($ bln) 5.21 5.65 5.61 5.50 4.82 5.06 yr/yr chg (pct) 7.5 -1.2 0.9 0.2 -1.4 -4.0 Electronics ($ bln) 1.11 1.43 1.14 1.14 0.89 1.28 yr/yr chg (pct) -11.3 -18.0 -15.4 -29.8 -19.0 0.2 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised KEY POINTS: - Mineral fuels, accounting for 16.4 percent of total imports in October and was the second biggest import item, were up 18.7 percent from a year earlier. - Electronics, which made up 21.3 percent of the total bill and was the biggest import, fell 11.3 percent from a year earlier. - The Philippines had a trade deficit of $56 million in October, bringing the 10-month trade deficit to $1.67 billion. - The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines (SEIPI) forecast that electronic exports will grow between 7-11 percent this year, compared with its earlier estimate of 5-8 percent, while next year's growth will probably be between 5-7 percent, helped by a pick up in global demand. - The Southeast Asian nation, which imports electronic parts and inputs for assembly for export later, provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - A gridlock at the country's biggest port has had an impact on the country's trade flow, prompting the government to intervene to ensure sustained economic growth. LINKS: For more data, click on statistics office website: www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Eric Meijer)