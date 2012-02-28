FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' December imports down 6.5 pct on yr
February 28, 2012 / 1:10 AM / in 6 years

Philippines' December imports down 6.5 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Electronics imports down 25.9 pct yr/yr to $1.26 bln
    * December trade deficit at $1.22 billion
    * 2011 trade deficit at $12.1 billion

    MANILA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in
December fell 6.5 percent from a year earlier, the statistics
office said on Tuesday.  	
    	
    KEY DATA          Dec    Nov    Oct    Sept   Aug    July   
           	
    Imports ($ bln)   4.63   5.0    5.02   5.08   4.93   5.00   
     	
    yr/yr chg (pct)   -6.5   0.7    2.3    10.4   10.4   6.6    
             	
    (NOTE: Some numbers from previous months were revised)	
  	
    KEY POINTS:         	
    - The country's largest import item are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, the biggest export
sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of
electronic parts fell 25.9 percent in December from a year
earlier after the previous month's revised 15.0 percent drop.   
    	
    - Philippine exports fell 6.86 percent in 2011, against a
government estimate of 5 percent growth and worse than the
central bank's forecast of a 1 percent drop, due largely to
slowing demand for the country's key electronics and
semiconductor products.        	
    - Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines'
other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and
industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal
scraps.       	
    - The Philippine central bank is widely expected to follow
up with a second interest rate cut on Thursday, after reducing
rates for the first time in 2-1/2 years in January as an
insurance against the weakening global economy. 	
    - Manila had set a target for 2012 GDP growth at 5-6
percent, higher the previous year's 3.7 percent annual growth.  	
	
 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)

