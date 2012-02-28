Philippines' December imports down 6.5 pct on yr

* Electronics imports down 25.9 pct yr/yr to $1.26 bln * December trade deficit at $1.22 billion * 2011 trade deficit at $12.1 billion MANILA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in December fell 6.5 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Imports ($ bln) 4.63 5.0 5.02 5.08 4.93 5.00 yr/yr chg (pct) -6.5 0.7 2.3 10.4 10.4 6.6 (NOTE: Some numbers from previous months were revised) KEY POINTS: - The country's largest import item are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts fell 25.9 percent in December from a year earlier after the previous month's revised 15.0 percent drop. - Philippine exports fell 6.86 percent in 2011, against a government estimate of 5 percent growth and worse than the central bank's forecast of a 1 percent drop, due largely to slowing demand for the country's key electronics and semiconductor products. - Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines' other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal scraps. - The Philippine central bank is widely expected to follow up with a second interest rate cut on Thursday, after reducing rates for the first time in 2-1/2 years in January as an insurance against the weakening global economy. - Manila had set a target for 2012 GDP growth at 5-6 percent, higher the previous year's 3.7 percent annual growth. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)