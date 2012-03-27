Philippines' January imports down 3.2 pct on yr

* January imports up 10.8 pct mth/mth * Electronics imports down 26.9 pct yr/yr to $1.34 bln * January trade deficit at $1.01 billion MANILA, March 27 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in January fell 3.2 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Imports ($ bln) 5.13 4.63 5.0 5.02 5.08 4.9 yr/yr chg (pct) -3.2 -6.4 0.7 2.3 10.4 10.4 (NOTE: Some numbers from previous months were revised) KEY POINTS: - The country's largest import item are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, which are also the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts fel l 26.9 percent in January from a year earlier after the previous month's revised 25.7 percent drop. - Merchandise exports climbed a revised annual 3.1 percent to $4.12 billion in January, the first monthly rise since April 2011, with a slight pick-up in electronics shipments reflecting a recovery in global demand. - The government has forecast exports to grow 10 percent this year, and imports 15 percent as manufacturers seek to shore up depleted inventories. - Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines' other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal scraps. - The central bank has said it was ready to support the government's growth target of 5 to 6 percent this year as long as the inflation outlook remains favourable. - Most analysts expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hold the main interest rate at a record low of 4.0 percent when it meets in April after cutting 25 basis points each at the first two policy reviews this year. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)