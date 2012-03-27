FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' January imports down 3.2 pct on yr
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 27, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 6 years ago

Philippines' January imports down 3.2 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* January imports up 10.8 pct mth/mth
    * Electronics imports down 26.9 pct yr/yr to $1.34 bln
    * January trade deficit at $1.01 billion

    MANILA, March 27 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in January
fell 3.2 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said
on Tuesday.	
    	
    KEY DATA           Jan   Dec    Nov    Oct    Sept   Aug	
    Imports ($ bln)   5.13   4.63   5.0    5.02   5.08   4.9	
    yr/yr chg (pct)   -3.2   -6.4   0.7    2.3    10.4   10.4	
    (NOTE: Some numbers from previous months were revised) 	
    	
    KEY POINTS:	
    - The country's largest import item are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, which are also the
biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy.
Imports of electronic parts fel l 26.9 percent in January from a
year earlier after the previous month's revised 25.7 percent
drop.	
    - Merchandise exports climbed a revised annual 3.1 percent
to $4.12 billion in January, the first monthly rise since April
2011, with a slight pick-up in electronics shipments reflecting
a recovery in global demand. 	
    - The government has forecast exports to grow 10 percent
this year, and imports 15 percent as manufacturers seek to shore
up depleted inventories.   	
    - Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines'
other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and
industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal
scraps.	
    - The central bank has said it was ready to support the
government's growth target of 5 to 6 percent this year as long
as the inflation outlook remains favourable. 	
    - Most analysts expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to
hold the main interest rate at a record low of 4.0 percent when
it meets in April after cutting 25 basis points each at the
first two policy reviews this year. 	
	
 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.