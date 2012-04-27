FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' February imports climb 4.9 pct y/y
April 27, 2012

Philippines' February imports climb 4.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* February imports down 2.8 pct mth/mth
    * Electronics imports down 5.1 pct yr/yr to $1.43 bln
    * February trade deficit at $562 million

    MANILA, April 27 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in February
rose 4.9 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said
on Friday.  	
      	
    KEY DATA         Feb    Jan   Dec    Nov    Oct    Sept    	
    Imports ($ bln)  4.99  5.13   4.63   5.0    5.02   5.08    	
    yr/yr chg (pct)  4.9   -3.2   -6.4   0.7    2.3    10.4     	
         	
    KEY POINTS:  	
    - The country's largest import item are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, which are also the
biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy.
Imports of electronic parts fell 5.1 percent in February from a
year earlier after the previous month's 26.9 percent drop.  	
    - Merchandise exports climbed 14.6 percent in February from
a year ago, the highest growth since April, driven by a rebound
in its main electronics shipments and boosting hopes for
stronger economic growth this year. 	
    - The government has forecast exports to grow 10 percent
this year, and imports 15 percent as manufacturers seek to shore
up depleted inventories.     	
    - Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines'
other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and
industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal
scraps.  	
    - Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo told Reuters on Wednesday
the central bank would keep interest rates at historically low
levels for now, with most economic indicators pointing to faster
growth and manageable inflation this year. 	
    - Most analysts expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to
hold the main interest rate at a record low of 4.0 percent for
the whole year after cutting 25 basis points each at the first
two policy reviews this year.  	
	
 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)

