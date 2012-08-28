Philippines' June imports climb 13.3 pct y/y

* Electronics imports up 27.1 pct yr/yr to $1.46 bln

* June trade deficit at $787 million

* H1 trade deficit at $4.0 billion

MANILA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in June climbed 13.3 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

KEY DATA Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec

Imports ($ bln) 5.10 5.39 4.77 5.37 5.0 5.13 4.63 yr/yr chg (pct) 13.3 10.1 -13.6 -3.3 2.5 -3.2 -6.4

KEY POINTS:

- The country’s largest imports are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts jumped 27.1 percent in June from a year earlier after a 15.3 percent drop the month before.

- Exports, which account for about two-fifths of the country’s GDP, slowed sharply in June from a year earlier, as global demand sputtered, with electronics shipments posting its third consecutive month of decline in June.

- The government has forecast exports would grow 10 percent this year, but it has revised down its 2012 imports growth forecast to 12 percent from 15 percent as manufacturers feel the brunt of the global economic slowdown.

- The Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc cut its export growth forecast this year to 5-7 percent from 10-15 percent on slowing external demand.[D:nL3E8I318Q]

- Apart from electronic parts and fuel, other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal scraps.

- The Philippine central bank, which next meets on September 13 to review policy, cut its overnight borrowing rate by a combined 75 basis points in January, March and July to a new low of 3.75 percent to fortify the country’s economic buffers.

- Philippine economic growth likely lost momentum in the second quarter from the previous three months, according to a Reuters poll, dragged by weak farm output and a slump in electronics exports as global demand slackened.

- The country’s economic managers believe this year’s economic growth target of 5 to 6 percent remains achievable. Growth last year was 3.7 percent, below the government’s forecast. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)