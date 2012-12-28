Philippines' Oct imports up 4.3 pct on yr, 4-mth high

* Electronics imports up 8.7 pct y/y at $1.34 bln * Oct trade deficit at $832 mln * Jan-Oct trade deficit at $6.8 bln MANILA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in October rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday. KEY DATA Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Imports ($ bln) 5.24 5.27 5.06 4.96 5.09 5.39 4.77 yr/yr chg (pct) 4.3 3.6 -0.4 -0.8 13.0 10.1 -13.6 KEY POINTS: - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts in October climbed 8.7 percent from a year earlier, after a revised 5.9 percent fall in September. - The Philippine central bank lowered its exports and imports growth forecast for the year to 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively, from previous estimates of 10 percent and 12 percent. - Exports, which account for about two-fifths of the country's GDP, climbed 6.1 percent in October from a year earlier helped by a low base from last year and rising demand from its Asian neighbours led by Japan. - With the Philippine economy expanding at a faster-than-expected annual pace of 7.1 percent in the third quarter, the Southeast Asian country now expects its GDP to grow at around 6.5 percent this year, exceeding its target of 5 percent to 6 percent. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)