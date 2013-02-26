Philippines December imports up 13.2 pct on yr, 16-mth high

* Electronics imports up 1.7 pct yr/yr at $1.29 bln in Dec * Dec trade deficit at $1.28 bln vs yr-ago deficit of $1.23 bln * 2012 trade deficit $9.67 bln vs $12.2 bln deficit in 2011 MANILA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in December climbed 13.2 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun Imports ($ bln) 5.25 5.14 5.24 5.27 5.06 4.96 5.09 yr/yr chg (pct) 13.2 2.3 4.3 3.6 -0.4 -0.8 13.0 NOTE: Some previous numbers have been revised. KEY POINTS: - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts in December were up 1.7 percent from a year earlier, after an 8.8 percent decline in November. - The Philippines' import sector struggled in 2012 mainly because of sluggish demand for the country's electronics products such as semiconductors. - For the entire 2012, imports rose 1.9 percent, way below the central bank's growth forecast of 7 percent. Exports rose 7.6 percent versus the central bank's growth forecast of 8 percent. - Accounting for about two-fifths of the country's GDP, exports in December climbed 16.5 percent from a year earlier, the biggest rise in three months, helped by sales of tropical fruits and some non-traditional items such as petroleum products. - The Southeast Asian country is targeting GDP growth of 6 to 7 percent this year, after a faster-than-expected 6.6 percent expansion in 2012. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)