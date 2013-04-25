FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' imports down for second month in a row in February
April 25, 2013 / 1:06 AM / in 4 years

Philippines' imports down for second month in a row in February

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Electronics imports fall 12.6 pct yr/yr to $1.25 bln
    * Feb trade deficit at $967 mln vs yr-ago gap of $566 mln
    * Jan-Feb trade deficit at $1.68 bln vs $1.58 bln a year ago

    MANILA, April 25 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in February
fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier, the second consecutive
month of annual declines, the statistics office said on
Thursday.   
 
KEY DATA          Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct    Sept   Aug 
    
Imports ($ bln)   4.71   4.73  5.30   5.14   5.24    5.27  5.06 
   
yr/yr chg (pct)   -5.8   -7.9  14.4    2.3    4.3    3.6   -0.4 
   
    NOTE: Some previous numbers have been revised.  
      
    KEY POINTS:  
    - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export
sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of
electronic parts in February fell 12.6 percent from a year
earlier, after a revised 14.1 percent drop in January.  
    - In 2012, imports rose 1.9 percent, well below the central
bank's growth forecast of 7 percent. Exports rose 7.6 percent
versus the central bank's forecast for an 8 percent rise. 
    - Exports, which account for about two-fifths of the
country's GDP, fell an annual 15.6 percent in February, the
steepest drop in 14 months, casting doubt on the government's 6
to 7 growth forecast in the first quarter of the year.
    - Exports have been largely hit by weakening demand for the
country's main electronics shipments from its traditional
markets in the West and regional neighbours.    
    - The electronics industry group has said electronics
exports, the country's top export item, could recover gradually
and grow 5 to 6 percent this year as overseas demand picks up,
after a 5.2 percent drop in 2012.  
    - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is widely expected to keep
its key policy rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent on
Thursday, but many analysts predict a cut in the special deposit
account rate by 50 basis points to support growth and contain
the peso's strength. 
    - The Southeast Asian nation is targeting GDP growth of 6 to
7 percent this year, after a faster-than-expected 6.6 percent
expansion in 2012.  
 

 (Reporting by Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by
Rosemarie Francisco)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
