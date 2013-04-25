Philippines' imports down for second month in a row in February

* Electronics imports fall 12.6 pct yr/yr to $1.25 bln * Feb trade deficit at $967 mln vs yr-ago gap of $566 mln * Jan-Feb trade deficit at $1.68 bln vs $1.58 bln a year ago MANILA, April 25 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in February fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier, the second consecutive month of annual declines, the statistics office said on Thursday. KEY DATA Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Imports ($ bln) 4.71 4.73 5.30 5.14 5.24 5.27 5.06 yr/yr chg (pct) -5.8 -7.9 14.4 2.3 4.3 3.6 -0.4 NOTE: Some previous numbers have been revised. KEY POINTS: - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts in February fell 12.6 percent from a year earlier, after a revised 14.1 percent drop in January. - In 2012, imports rose 1.9 percent, well below the central bank's growth forecast of 7 percent. Exports rose 7.6 percent versus the central bank's forecast for an 8 percent rise. - Exports, which account for about two-fifths of the country's GDP, fell an annual 15.6 percent in February, the steepest drop in 14 months, casting doubt on the government's 6 to 7 growth forecast in the first quarter of the year. - Exports have been largely hit by weakening demand for the country's main electronics shipments from its traditional markets in the West and regional neighbours. - The electronics industry group has said electronics exports, the country's top export item, could recover gradually and grow 5 to 6 percent this year as overseas demand picks up, after a 5.2 percent drop in 2012. - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is widely expected to keep its key policy rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent on Thursday, but many analysts predict a cut in the special deposit account rate by 50 basis points to support growth and contain the peso's strength. - The Southeast Asian nation is targeting GDP growth of 6 to 7 percent this year, after a faster-than-expected 6.6 percent expansion in 2012. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)