Philippines' June imports value at four-month low

* Electronics imports down 24.8 pct yr/yr to $1.1 billion * June trade deficit at $370 mln vs yr-ago gap of $789 mln * H1 trade deficit $4.03 bln vs $4.03 bln gap yr ago MANILA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in June fell 4.8 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Imports ($ bln) 4.86 5.26 5.14 4.92 4.71 4.73 5.30 yr/yr chg (pct) -4.8 -2.4 7.4 -8.4 -5.8 -7.9 14.4 KEY POINTS: - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts in June fell 24.8 percent from a year earlier, after contracting a revised 11.1 percent in May. - Total imports in the first half of the year were down 3.8 percent to $29.6 billion from a year ago. - The country had a trade deficit of $370 million in June, narrower from its year-ago gap, bringing the total trade gap in January-June to $4.03 billion. - Exports, which account for about two-fifths of the country's GDP, rose 4.1 percent from last year, the highest growth in six months. - The electronics industry group has said it expects 5 to 6 percent growth for the country's main electronics exports this year despite a 6.2 percent contraction in the first quarter, with expectations of a pick-up in global demand for smartphones and tablets. - The Southeast Asian nation is targeting GDP growth of 6 to 7 percent this year, after a 6.8 percent expansion in 2012. Manila will release second quarter GDP data on Aug. 29, and economists forecast annual growth likely stayed above 7 percent for the fourth quarter in a row. - Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan has said the government may lower this year's exports and imports growth targets of 10 percent and 12 percent, respectively. - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low 3.5 percent on July 25, with the economy expected to remain strong despite subdued global prospects and possible external shocks. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)