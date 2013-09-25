Philippine July imports rise 8.7 pct y/y to 7-month high

* Electronics imports up 33.1 pct yr/yr, highest in 28 months * July trade deficit at $649 million * Jan-July trade deficit at $4.68 billion MANILA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in July climbed 8.7 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday. KEY DATA July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Imports ($ bln) 5.49 4.86 5.26 5.14 4.92 4.71 4.73 yr/yr chg (pct) 8.7 -4.8 -2.4 7.4 -8.4 -5.8 -7.9 Electronics Imports ($ bln) 1.63 1.10 1.28 1.06 1.25 1.25 1.15 yr/yr chg (pct) 33.1 -24.8 -11.1 -19.0 -0.6 -12.6 -14.1 KEY POINTS: - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts in July climbed 33.1 percent from a year earlier, after contracting 24.8 percent in June. - Total imports in the seven months to July were down 2.0 percent to $35.1 billion from a year ago. - The country had a trade deficit of $649 million in July, wider from its year-ago gap, bringing the total trade gap in January-July to $4.68 billion. - Exports climbed for a second month in a row in July, joining regional peers showing similarly strong shipments in recent months in another encouraging sign of an uptick in global demand. - A sustained recovery in exports bodes well for the Philippine economy, which is targeting growth of as high as 7 percent this year. - The nation's economy expanded by a faster-than-expected 7.5 percent in April-June, matching China's expansion for the second consecutive quarter as domestic spending and investments buttressed it from capital outflows and weak exports. - The electronics industry group has said it was sticking to its 5 to 6 percent growth outlook for the sector this year, with expectations of a pick-up in global demand for smartphones and tablets. - Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan has said the government may lower this year's exports and imports growth targets of 10 percent and 12 percent, respectively. - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 3.5 percent on Sept. 12, with inflation expected to remain subdued into 2014, despite the peso's declines and pressure from volatile oil prices. (Reporting by Erik Dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)