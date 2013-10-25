FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines August import value highest in nearly 2-1/2 years
October 25, 2013 / 1:28 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines August import value highest in nearly 2-1/2 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Electronics imports down 9 pct yr/yr at $1.3 bln
    * Aug trade deficit at $961 mln vs yr-ago gap of $1.4 bln
    * Jan-Aug trade deficit $5.6 bln vs $5.7 bln gap yr ago

    MANILA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in August
climbed 6.9 percent from a year earlier to $5.54 billion, the
highest in almost 2-1/2 years, the statistics office said on
Friday.

KEY DATA         Aug    July    June    May    Apr    Mar   Feb 
  
Imports ($ bln)  5.54   5.49    4.86   5.26   5.14   4.92   4.71
  
yr/yr chg (pct)  6.9    8.7    -4.8   -2.4    7.4   -8.4   -5.8 
 
      
Electronics  
Imports ($ bln)  1.34   1.63   1.10   1.28   1.06   1.25   1.25 
 
yr/yr chg (pct)  -9.0   33.1  -24.8  -11.1  -19.0   -0.6  -12.6 
    
    KEY POINTS:   
    - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export
sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of
electronic parts in August fell 9 percent from a year earlier,
after climbing 33.1 percent in July.
    - Total imports in the eight months to August were down 0.9
percent at $40.6 billion from a year ago.
    - The country had a trade deficit of $961 million in August,
narrower than its year-ago gap of $1.4 billion, bringing the
total trade gap in January-August to $5.6 billion. 
    - Exports climbed for a third month in a row in August, but
the trade outlook remains cloudy after the electronics industry
group said on Monday exports of the sector will decline 10-12
percent this year, compared with its earlier forecast of 5-6
percent growth. 
    - Strong consumption and investments will likely cushion the
impact of weak exports and allow the economy to grow more than 7
percent in the third quarter and beat the government's 6-7
growth target this year, economic planning Secretary Arsenio
Balisacan has said. 
    - Balisacan has said the government may lower this year's
exports and imports growth targets of 10 percent and 12 percent,
respectively.
    - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest
rate unchanged for an eighth straight meeting on Thursday, with
inflation expected to remain subdued into 2014. 

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
