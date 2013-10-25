Philippines August import value highest in nearly 2-1/2 years

* Electronics imports down 9 pct yr/yr at $1.3 bln * Aug trade deficit at $961 mln vs yr-ago gap of $1.4 bln * Jan-Aug trade deficit $5.6 bln vs $5.7 bln gap yr ago MANILA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in August climbed 6.9 percent from a year earlier to $5.54 billion, the highest in almost 2-1/2 years, the statistics office said on Friday. KEY DATA Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Imports ($ bln) 5.54 5.49 4.86 5.26 5.14 4.92 4.71 yr/yr chg (pct) 6.9 8.7 -4.8 -2.4 7.4 -8.4 -5.8 Electronics Imports ($ bln) 1.34 1.63 1.10 1.28 1.06 1.25 1.25 yr/yr chg (pct) -9.0 33.1 -24.8 -11.1 -19.0 -0.6 -12.6 KEY POINTS: - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts in August fell 9 percent from a year earlier, after climbing 33.1 percent in July. - Total imports in the eight months to August were down 0.9 percent at $40.6 billion from a year ago. - The country had a trade deficit of $961 million in August, narrower than its year-ago gap of $1.4 billion, bringing the total trade gap in January-August to $5.6 billion. - Exports climbed for a third month in a row in August, but the trade outlook remains cloudy after the electronics industry group said on Monday exports of the sector will decline 10-12 percent this year, compared with its earlier forecast of 5-6 percent growth. - Strong consumption and investments will likely cushion the impact of weak exports and allow the economy to grow more than 7 percent in the third quarter and beat the government's 6-7 growth target this year, economic planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan has said. - Balisacan has said the government may lower this year's exports and imports growth targets of 10 percent and 12 percent, respectively. - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for an eighth straight meeting on Thursday, with inflation expected to remain subdued into 2014. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Chris Gallagher)