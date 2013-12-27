FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Oct imports down 8.6 pct, steepest fall in 18 mths
December 27, 2013 / 1:21 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' Oct imports down 8.6 pct, steepest fall in 18 mths

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Electronics imports down 7.3 pct yr/yr to $1.25 bln
    * Oct trade surplus at $202 mln vs yr-ago gap of $867 mln
    * Jan-Oct trade deficit $6.1 bln vs $7.1 bln gap yr ago

    MANILA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in October
fell 8.6 percent from a year earlier, the steepest fall since
April 2012, the statistics office said on Friday.
    
KEY DATA          Oct    Sept   Aug    July   June    May    Apr
Imports ($ bln)   4.82   5.71   5.55   5.49   4.86   5.26   5.14
yr/yr chg (pct)   -8.6    7.2    7.0    8.7   -4.8   -2.4    7.4
   
    
Electronics
Imports ($ bln)   1.25   1.76   1.34   1.63   1.10   1.28   1.06
yr/yr chg (pct)   -7.3   29.9   -9.0   33.1  -24.8  -11.1  -19.0
  
NOTE: Some numbers for the previous month have been changed.

    KEY POINTS:
    - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export
sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of
electronic parts in October fell 7.3 percent from a year
earlier, with the value of electronics shipments at a four-month
low of $1.25 billion. 
    - Total imports in the 10 months to October down 0.8 percent
to $51.2 billion from a year ago. The country had a trade
surplus of $202 million in October, against a year-ago gap of
$867 million, bringing the total trade gap in January-October to
$6.1 billion. 
    - Exports climbed for a fifth month in a row in October,
with the value of electronics exports reaching the highest in 19
months, or since March 2012. The electronics industry group has
said exports of the sector will decline 10-12 percent this year,
but post modest growth in 2014. 
   - The central bank expects Philippine exports in 2014 to rise
6 percent after a projected 4 percent growth this year, in line
with an improving outlook for the global economy, with imports
accelerating to 9 percent from this year's 2 percent estimate,
and resulting in a higher trade deficit next year.
 
   - Economic growth is expected to be 7 percent this year,
slightly lower than China. As a result of the typhoon that
struck early in November, officials expect growth to slow to
between 4.1 and 5.9 percent in the fourth quarter, but they are
sticking with a 6.5-7.5 percent growth target for next year.
 

 (Reporting by Erik Dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin)

