Philippines' July electronics imports post steepest drop in over 2 yrs

* Electronics imports down 29 pct, steepest drop since March 2012

* July trade deficit at $33 mln vs yr-ago gap of $635 mln

* Jan-July trade deficit $1.7 bln vs $2.9 bln gap yr ago

MANILA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in July were flat from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday.

KEY DATA July Jun May Apr Mar Feb Total imports ($ bln) 5.49 4.82 5.06 5.35 5.48 4.79 yr/yr chg (pct) 0.0 -1.4 -4.0 3.8 10.6 1.7 Electronics ($ bln) 1.14 0.89 1.28 1.04 1.20 1.28 yr/yr chg (pct) -29.8 -19.0 0.2 -3.1 -3.5 2.2 NOTE: Some numbers for June were revised. Previous data for 2014 were revised. The Philippine Statistics Authority had revised the trade data series for 2013 and is in the process of reworking data for 2012 and earlier years.

KEY POINTS:

- Mineral fuels, which account for 22.6 percent of total imports in July and was the top import item, were up 20.4 percent from a year earlier.

- Electronics, which account for 20.8 percent of the total bill and was the second biggest import item, fell 29.8 percent from a year earlier, the steepest drop since March 2012 when shipments fell 38.7 percent.

- The Philippines had a trade deficit of $33 million in July, bringing the seven-month trade gap to $1.7 billion.

- The electronics industry group has forecast electronic exports will grow 5 percent this year.

- The Philippine government expects imports in 2014 to grow 9 percent, ahead of a previous forecast of 6 percent, before rising to 10 percent next year and 12 percent in 2016, on higher shipments of construction materials for rebuilding after last year’s super typhoon and the start of big infrastructure projects.

- Manila forecast an export growth of 6 percent this year.

- A gridlock at the country’s biggest port has had an impact on the country’s trade flow, prompting the government to intervene this month to ensure sustained economic growth. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)