Philippines' Aug imports down 1.3 pct from yr ago

* Electronics imports down 15.4 pct yr/yr to $1.14 bln

* Aug trade deficit at $17 mln vs yr-ago gap of $608 mln

* Jan-Aug trade deficit $1.70 bln vs $3.48 bln gap yr ago

MANILA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in August fell 1.3 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday. KEY DATA Aug July Jun May Apr Mar Total imports ($ bln) 5.49 5.50 4.82 5.06 5.35 5.48 yr/yr chg (pct) -1.3 0.2 -1.4 -4.0 3.8 10.6 Electronics ($ bln) 1.14 1.14 0.89 1.28 1.04 1.20 yr/yr chg (pct) -15.4 -29.8 -19.0 0.2 -3.1 -3.5 NOTE: Some numbers for July were revised. Previous data for 2014 were revised.

KEY POINTS:

- Mineral fuels, which account for 23 percent of total imports in August and was the top import item, were down 2.6 percent from a year earlier.

- Electronics, which account for 20.7 percent of the total bill and was the second biggest import item, fell 15.4 percent from a year earlier.

- The Philippines had a trade deficit of $17 million in August, bringing the eight-month trade gap to $1.7 billion.

- The electronics industry group has forecast electronic exports will grow 5 to 8 percent this year.

- A gridlock at the country’s biggest port has had an impact on the country’s trade flow, prompting the government to intervene to ensure sustained economic growth.