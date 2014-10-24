FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Aug imports down 1.3 pct from yr ago
October 24, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Aug imports down 1.3 pct from yr ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Electronics imports down 15.4 pct yr/yr to $1.14 bln

* Aug trade deficit at $17 mln vs yr-ago gap of $608 mln

* Jan-Aug trade deficit $1.70 bln vs $3.48 bln gap yr ago

MANILA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in August fell 1.3 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday. KEY DATA Aug July Jun May Apr Mar Total imports ($ bln) 5.49 5.50 4.82 5.06 5.35 5.48 yr/yr chg (pct) -1.3 0.2 -1.4 -4.0 3.8 10.6 Electronics ($ bln) 1.14 1.14 0.89 1.28 1.04 1.20 yr/yr chg (pct) -15.4 -29.8 -19.0 0.2 -3.1 -3.5 NOTE: Some numbers for July were revised. Previous data for 2014 were revised.

KEY POINTS:

- Mineral fuels, which account for 23 percent of total imports in August and was the top import item, were down 2.6 percent from a year earlier.

- Electronics, which account for 20.7 percent of the total bill and was the second biggest import item, fell 15.4 percent from a year earlier.

- The Philippines had a trade deficit of $17 million in August, bringing the eight-month trade gap to $1.7 billion.

- The electronics industry group has forecast electronic exports will grow 5 to 8 percent this year.

- A gridlock at the country’s biggest port has had an impact on the country’s trade flow, prompting the government to intervene to ensure sustained economic growth.

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Michael Perry

