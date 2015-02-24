FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Dec imports fall 10.6 pct on cheap oil, electronics jump
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
February 24, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Dec imports fall 10.6 pct on cheap oil, electronics jump

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Electronics imports up 32.3 pct, strongest jump in over 1
year
    * Dec trade deficit at $68.2 million
    * 2014 trade deficit at $2.1 billion

    MANILA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in December
fell 10.6 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office
said on Tuesday.

KEY DATA                Dec    Nov     Oct    Sept   Aug    July
  
Total imports ($ bln)   4.87   5.50    5.35   5.65   5.61   5.50
  
yr/yr chg (pct)        -10.6   -1.7    10.3   -1.2   0.9     0.2
    
Electronics ($ bln)     1.69   1.28    1.11   1.37   1.14   1.14
  
yr/yr chg (pct)         32.3  -1.75   -10.9  -22.0  -15.4  -29.8
 
    NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised

    KEY POINTS:
    - December import data showed the biggest decline since
April 2012, when imports were down an annual 13.3 percent.
    - Electronics, which made up 34.8 percent of the total
import bill and was the biggest import, climbed 32.3 percent
from a year earlier, the strongest growth since July 2013, when
it was up 33.1 percent.
    - Mineral fuels, accounting for 15.5 percent of total
imports in December and the second biggest import item, were
down 36.8 percent from a year earlier.
    - The Philippines had a trade deficit of $68.2 million in
December, bringing the 2014 trade deficit to $2.1 billion.
    - The decline in oil prices would likely result in a
narrower trade deficit this year, the Philippine central bank
said, which would mean bigger balance of payments and current
account surpluses for 2015.
    - Currently, the central bank has a balance of payments
surplus estimate of $1 billion for 2015 and a current account
surplus forecast of $6.8 billion.
    - Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines (SEIPI) forecast that electronic exports will grow
between 5-7 percent this year, helped by a pick-up in global
demand. 
    - The Southeast Asian nation, which imports electronic parts
and inputs for assembly into exports, provides about 10 percent
of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including 
mobile phone chips and microprocessors.
    - A gridlock at the country's biggest port last year hit
trade flow, prompting the government to intervene to ensure
sustained growth. 
    LINKS: For more data, click on statistics office website: www.census.gov.ph

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.