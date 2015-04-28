Philippines' February imports at 13-month high

* Electronics imports up 42.4 pct yr/yr to $1.85 bln * Feb trade deficit at $813 mln vs yr-ago gap of $131 mln * Jan-Feb trade deficit $1.68 bln vs $1.71 bln gap yr ago MANILA, April 28 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in February climbed 11.2 percent from a year earlier, the highest since January 2014, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Total imports ($ bln) 5.33 5.22 5.47 5.50 5.35 5.65 yr/yr chg (pct) 11.2 -12.4 0.0 -1.7 10.3 -1.2 Electronics ($ bln) 1.85 1.32 1.83 1.28 1.11 1.37 yr/yr chg (pct) 42.4 2.5 43.4 -1.75 -10.9 -22.0 NOTE - Some numbers for January and December have been revised. KEY POINTS: - Electronics, which made up 34.8 percent of the total import bill and was the biggest import in February, climbed 42.4 percent from a year earlier, the highest since December 2014. - Mineral fuels, accounting for 12.5 percent of total imports in February and the second biggest import item, were down 18.7 percent from last year. - The Philippines had a trade deficit of $1.68 billion in the first two months of the year. In 2014, it posted a trade deficit of $2.1 billion. - The decline in oil prices would likely result in a narrower trade deficit this year, the Philippine central bank has said, leading to bigger balance of payments and current account surpluses for 2015. - Currently, the central bank has a balance of payments surplus estimate of $1 billion for 2015 and a current account surplus forecast of $6.8 billion. - The country had a balance of payments deficit of 2.9 billion last year, the first full-year deficit since 2004, as foreign investors shifted funds overseas in anticipation of policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. - Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines (SEIPI) forecast that electronic exports will grow between 5-7 percent this year, helped by a pick-up in global demand. - The Southeast Asian nation, which imports electronic parts and inputs for assembly into exports, provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including mobile phone chips and microprocessors. - LINKS: For more data, click on statistics office website: www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)