Philippines' February imports at 13-month high
April 28, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' February imports at 13-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Electronics imports up 42.4 pct yr/yr to $1.85 bln
    * Feb trade deficit at $813 mln vs yr-ago gap of $131 mln
    * Jan-Feb trade deficit $1.68 bln vs $1.71 bln gap yr ago

    MANILA, April 28 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in February
climbed 11.2 percent from a year earlier, the highest since
January 2014, the statistics office said on Tuesday.


KEY DATA                Feb   Jan     Dec    Nov     Oct    Sept
  
Total imports ($ bln)  5.33   5.22   5.47   5.50    5.35   5.65 
 
yr/yr chg (pct)        11.2  -12.4    0.0   -1.7    10.3   -1.2 
 
    
Electronics ($ bln)    1.85   1.32   1.83   1.28    1.11   1.37 
 
yr/yr chg (pct)        42.4    2.5   43.4  -1.75   -10.9  -22.0 

NOTE - Some numbers for January and December have been revised.


KEY POINTS:
    - Electronics, which made up 34.8 percent of the total
import bill and was the biggest import in February, climbed 42.4
percent from a year earlier, the highest since December 2014. 
    - Mineral fuels, accounting for 12.5 percent of total
imports in February and the second biggest import item, were
down 18.7 percent from last year.
    - The Philippines had a trade deficit of $1.68 billion in
the first two months of the year. In 2014, it posted a trade
deficit of $2.1 billion.
    - The decline in oil prices would likely result in a
narrower trade deficit this year, the Philippine central bank
has said, leading to bigger balance of payments and current
account surpluses for 2015.
    - Currently, the central bank has a balance of payments
surplus estimate of $1 billion for 2015 and a current account
surplus forecast of $6.8 billion.
    - The country had a balance of payments deficit of 2.9
billion last year, the first full-year deficit since 2004, as
foreign investors shifted funds overseas in anticipation of
policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    - Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines (SEIPI) forecast that electronic exports will grow
between 5-7 percent this year, helped by a pick-up in global
demand.
    - The Southeast Asian nation, which imports electronic parts
and inputs for assembly into exports, provides about 10 percent
of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including
mobile phone chips and microprocessors.
    - LINKS: For more data, click on statistics office website:
www.census.gov.ph

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
