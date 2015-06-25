FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' April imports post biggest drop in 3 months
#Semiconductors
June 25, 2015 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' April imports post biggest drop in 3 months

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Electronics imports down 5.1 pct to $991 mln
    * April trade deficit at $301 mln vs yr-ago deficit of $802
mln
    * Jan-Apr trade deficit at $1.75 bln vs yr ago gap of $2.9
bln

    MANILA, June 25 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in April fell
12.8 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on
Thursday.

KEY DATA                Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov  
 
Total imports ($ bln)   4.68   5.13   5.35   5.22   5.47   5.54 
  
yr/yr chg (pct)        -12.8   -6.5   10.2  -13.1    0.4   -1.0 
  

Electronics ($ bln)     0.99   1.27   1.85   1.32   1.83   1.28 
  
yr/yr chg (pct)         -5.1   5.4    42.4    2.5   43.4  -1.75 
 
NOTE - Some previous numbers been revised.

    KEY POINTS:
    - Electronics, which made up 21.2 percent of the total
import bill, fell 5.1 percent from a year earlier, the first
drop in five months. 
    - Mineral fuels, accounting for 14.1 percent of total
imports in April and the second biggest import item, were down
54 percent from last year.
    - The Philippines had a trade deficit of $301 million in
April. That brought the trade deficit in the first four months
of the year to $1.75 billion against a deficit of $2.87 billion
in the same period of 2014
    - The Philippines' current account surplus is expected to
reach a record $14.2 billion this year, and the balance of
payments surplus is expected to reach $2 billion compared with
an earlier forecast of $1 billion.
    - Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines (SEIPI) forecast that electronic exports will grow
between 5-7 percent this year, helped by a pick-up in global
demand.
    - The Southeast Asian nation, which imports electronic parts
and inputs for assembly into exports, provides about 10 percent
of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including
mobile phone chips and microprocessors.
    LINKS: For more data, click on statistics office website: www.census.gov.ph

 (Reporting by Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
