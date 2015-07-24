FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' May imports fall the most in over 5 years
July 24, 2015 / 1:28 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' May imports fall the most in over 5 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* May imports fell 13.4 pct, biggest drop since Oct 2009
    * Electronics imports down 12.2 pct yr/yr
    * May trade surplus at $862.7 million
    * Jan-May trade deficit at $1.28 billion

    MANILA, July 24 (Reuters) - Philippine imports fell for a
third straight month in May, with declines seen in most of the
top commodities, the statistics office said on Friday. The drop
was the steepest since a 16.8 percent fall in imports in October
2009.

KEY DATA                May    Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan    Dec
Total imports ($ bln)   4.39   4.68   5.13   5.35   5.22   5.47 
 
yr/yr chg (pct)        -13.4  -12.2   -6.5   10.2  -13.1    0.4 
 
  
Electronics ($ bln)     1.17   0.99   1.27   1.85   1.32   1.83 
 
yr/yr chg (pct)        -12.2   -5.1   5.4    42.4    2.5   43.4 
NOTE - Some previous numbers been revised.

    KEY POINTS:
    - Electronics, which made up nearly 27 percent of the total
import bill, fell 12.2 percent from a year earlier.
    - Mineral fuels, accounting for 15.2 percent of total
imports in May and the second biggest import item, were down
24.8 percent from last year.
    - The Philippines had a trade surplus of $862.7 million in
May. That brought the trade deficit in the first five months
of the year to $1.28 billion against a deficit of $2.0 billion
in the same period of 2014.
    - The Philippines' current account surplus is expected to
reach a record $14.2 billion this year, and the balance of
payments surplus is expected at $2 billion compared with
an earlier forecast of $1 billion.
    - Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines (SEIPI) forecast that electronic exports will grow
between 5-7 percent this year, helped by a pick-up in global
demand.
    - Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo said on Wednesday the
government was likely to miss its growth target of 8-10 percent
for exports this year. 
    - The Southeast Asian nation, which imports electronic parts
and inputs for assembly into exports, provides about 10 percent
of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including
mobile phone chips and microprocessors.

 (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Rosemarie Francisco; Editing
by Shri Navaratnam)

