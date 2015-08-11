Philippines' exports fall for third month in a row in June

* Exports in June down 3.3 pct * Electronics shipments up 9.5 pct y/y * H1 exports fall 4.7 pct y/y to $28.8 bln MANILA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine statistics office said on Tuesday that exports fell 3.3 percent in June, the third month in a row of annual declines in shipments. KEY DATA: Total exports Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan yr/yr change (pct) -3.3 -17.4 -4.1 2.1 -3.0 0.0 in $ bln 5.28 4.90 4.38 5.38 4.51 4.36 Electronics exports yr/yr change (pct) 9.5 -7.5 17.8 4.5 4.8 14.6 in $ bln 2.44 2.36 2.22 2.33 1.97 2.04 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months were revised. KEY POINTS: - Electronics and semiconductors, the top category in shipments accounting for 46.2 percent of total exports for the month, rose an annual 9.5 percent, reversing a 7.5 percent fall in May. - Other key export sectors in June were: other manufactures, machinery and transport equipment, woodcrafts and furniture and other mineral products. - Exports to Japan, the country's top destination, climbed an annual 29 percent, after the previous month's 7.6 percent rise. Shipments to the United States were down 4.3 percent, while exports to China dropped 30.2 percent. - The central bank expects exports to grow 5 percent this year, followed by 6 percent growth in 2016. - The industry group Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc, or SEIPI, had lowered its export growth target this year to 3-5 percent, from 5-7 percent, as demand for local products has weakened, according to a local newspaper report. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and microprocessors. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Edmund Klamann)