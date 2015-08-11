FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' exports fall for third month in a row in June
#Semiconductors
August 11, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' exports fall for third month in a row in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Exports in June down 3.3 pct
    * Electronics shipments up 9.5 pct y/y
    * H1 exports fall 4.7 pct y/y to $28.8 bln

    MANILA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine statistics office
said on Tuesday that exports fell 3.3 percent in June, the third
month in a row of annual declines in shipments.
        
 KEY DATA:
 Total exports       Jun    May    Apr   Mar    Feb    Jan   
 yr/yr change (pct)  -3.3  -17.4   -4.1   2.1   -3.0   0.0      
 in $ bln            5.28   4.90   4.38  5.38   4.51   4.36   
    
 Electronics exports
 yr/yr change (pct)   9.5   -7.5   17.8   4.5    4.8   14.6     
 
 in $ bln            2.44   2.36   2.22   2.33  1.97   2.04 
 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months were revised.
    
    KEY POINTS:
    - Electronics and semiconductors, the top category in
shipments accounting for 46.2 percent of total exports for the
month, rose an annual 9.5 percent, reversing a 7.5 percent fall
in May.
    - Other key export sectors in June were: other manufactures,
machinery and transport equipment, woodcrafts and furniture and
other mineral products.
    - Exports to Japan, the country's top destination, climbed
an annual 29 percent, after the previous month's 7.6 percent
rise. Shipments to the United States were down 4.3 percent,
while exports to China dropped 30.2 percent.
    - The central bank expects exports to grow 5 percent this
year, followed by 6 percent growth in 2016. 
    - The industry group Semiconductor and Electronics
Industries in the Philippines Inc, or SEIPI, had lowered its
export growth target this year to 3-5 percent, from 5-7 percent,
as demand for local products has weakened, according to a local
newspaper report. 
    - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of
the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and microprocessors.

 (Reporting by Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)

