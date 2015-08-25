Philippines' June imports rise the most in nearly 1-1/2 yrs

* Electronics imports up 120.2 pct yr/yr to $1.95 bln

* June trade deficit at $554.8 mln vs yr-ago gap of $632.8 mln

* H1 trade deficit $1.84 bln vs $1.38 bln gap yr ago

MANILA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Philippine imports climbed for the first time in four months in June, rising 22.6 percent from a year earlier, data from the statistics office on Tuesday showed.

The growth rate was the strongest since a 25.7 percent rise in January 2014.

KEY DATA June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Total imports ($ bln) 5.92 4.39 4.71 5.13 5.35 5.22 yr/yr chg (pct) 22.6 -13.4 -12.2 -6.5 10.2 -13.1

Electronics ($ bln) 1.95 1.17 0.99 1.27 1.85 1.32 yr/yr chg (pct) 120.2 -12.2 -5.1 5.4 42.4 2.5

KEY POINTS:

- Total imports for the first six months of the year reached $30.7 billion, down 2.8 percent from a year earlier.

- Electronic imports make up more than a third of the country’s total imports.

- Components or semiconductors, which comprise 28 percent of electronic shipments, climbed an annual 168 percent in June.

- Mineral fuels, accounting for 14.1 percent of total imports in June and the second biggest import item, were down 21.9 percent from last year.

- The Philippines had a trade deficit of $554.8 million in June. That brought the trade deficit in the first half of the year to $1.84 billion against a deficit of $1.38 billion in the same period of 2014.

- The Southeast Asian nation, which imports electronic parts and inputs for assembly into exports, provides about 10 percent of the world’s semiconductor manufacturing services, including mobile phone chips and microprocessors.

- The industry group Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc, or SEIPI, had lowered its export growth target this year to 3-5 percent, from 5-7 percent, as demand for local products has weakened. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco & Kim Coghill)