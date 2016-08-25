Philippines' June imports up 15.4 pct yr on yr

* Electronics imports down 15.8 pct yr/yr to $1.7 bln * June trade deficit at $2.1 billion * Jan-June trade deficit at $11.9 billion MANILA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in June climbed 15.4 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday. KEY DATA Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Total imports ($bln) 6.85 6.74 6.56 6.36 5.41 6.83 yr/yr chg (pct) 15.4 39.3 29.8 11.7 -5.6 20.5 Electronics ($ bln) 1.7 1.67 1.74 1.76 1.52 2.21 yr/yr chg (pct) -15.8 44.5 69.9 30.1 -14.8 67.1 (NOTE: Some numbers for April have been revised) KEY POINTS: - Total imports in the six months to June hit $38.75 billion, up 17.7 percent from a year earlier. - Electronic imports in June accounted for 24.8 percent of the country's total imports. Components or semiconductors, which comprise 16.8 percent of total electronic shipments, were down 30.2 percent from a year earlier. - Shipment of mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials, contributing 11.2 percent to the total and the second biggest import item, dropped 5.1 percent to $767.97 million - Transport equipment, which accounted for 10.4 percent of total imports, jumped 50.7 percent from a year ago. - The central bank has lowered its export and import growth forecasts for this year. Exports are now seen rising 3.0 percent, rather than 5 percent, and imports are projected to grow 7.0 percent, instead of 10.0 percent. The targets are based on the definition used for the balance of payments. LINKS: For more data, click on statistics office website: www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)