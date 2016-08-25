FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Philippines' June imports up 15.4 pct yr on yr
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 25, 2016 / 1:46 AM / a year ago

Philippines' June imports up 15.4 pct yr on yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Electronics imports down 15.8 pct yr/yr to $1.7 bln
    * June trade deficit at $2.1 billion
    * Jan-June trade deficit at $11.9 billion

    MANILA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in June
climbed 15.4 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office
said on Thursday.

 KEY DATA              Jun    May    Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan
 Total imports ($bln)  6.85   6.74   6.56   6.36   5.41   6.83 
 yr/yr chg (pct)       15.4   39.3   29.8   11.7   -5.6   20.5 
 Electronics ($ bln)   1.7    1.67   1.74   1.76   1.52   2.21
 yr/yr chg (pct)       -15.8  44.5   69.9   30.1   -14.8  67.1 
 (NOTE: Some numbers for April have been revised)  
     

    KEY POINTS:
    - Total imports in the six months to June hit $38.75
billion, up 17.7 percent from a year earlier.
    - Electronic imports in June accounted for 24.8 percent of
the country's total imports. Components or semiconductors, which
comprise 16.8 percent of total electronic shipments, were down
30.2 percent from a year earlier.
    - Shipment of mineral fuels, lubricants and related
materials, contributing 11.2 percent to the total and the second
biggest import item, dropped 5.1 percent to $767.97 million
    - Transport equipment, which accounted for 10.4 percent of
total imports, jumped 50.7 percent from a year ago.
    - The central bank has lowered its export and import growth
forecasts for this year. Exports are now seen rising 3.0
percent, rather than 5 percent, and imports are projected to
grow 7.0 percent, instead of 10.0 percent. The targets are based
on the definition used for the balance of payments. 

LINKS:    
   For more data, click on statistics office website: www.census.gov.ph
     
 

 (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.