Philippines' Nov imports up for 6th straight mth, points to strong demand

* Electronics imports up 69 pct yr/yr to $2.13 bln * Nov trade deficit of $976.9 mln smallest in five months * Jan-Nov trade deficit $8.64 bln vs $2.63 bln gap yr ago MANILA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Philippine imports in November climbed 10.1 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA Nov Oct Sept Aug July June Total imports ($ bln) 6.09 6.53 6.26 6.18 6.85 5.92 yr/yr chg (pct) 10.1 16.9 8.2 5.7 23.0 22.6 Electronics ($ bln) 2.13 2.1 1.99 2.05 2.00 1.95 yr/yr chg (pct) 68.8 70.7 34.7 68.5 71.1 120.2 NOTE: October imports growth figure was revised KEY POINTS: - Total imports in the 11 months to November reached $62.6 billion, up 4.5 percent from a year earlier. - Electronic imports accounted for 35 percent of the country's total imports. Components or semiconductors, which comprise 26.1 percent of total electronic shipments, climbed an annual 74.1 percent in November. - Minerals fuels, lubricants and related materials, which accounted for 9.6 percent of total imports and was the second biggest import item, declined 40.1 percent from a year ago. - Transport equipment, accounting for 7.9 percent of total imports in November and the third biggest import item, rose 19.8 percent from last year, while industrial machinery and equipment, which ranked fourth, grew an annual 37.3 percent. - The Philippines had a trade deficit of $976.9 million in November. That brought the trade deficit in January-November to $8.64 billion, compared with a deficit of $2.63 billion for the same period last year. - The country is forecast to have a $5.7 billion current account surplus in 2016, compared with a projected surplus of $8.9 billion in 2015. This year's balance of payments surplus is forecast to reach $2.2 billion, up from a projected $2 billion for 2015. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)