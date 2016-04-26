FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine February import growth slows to 1.2 pct y/y
April 26, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

Philippine February import growth slows to 1.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, April 26 (Reuters) - Philippine imports rose in
February but at a significantly slower pace than in January, due
to a drop in mineral fuel and electronic imports, the statistics
office said on Tuesday.
    
 KEY DATA              Feb    Jan    Dec   Nov    Oct    Sept  
 Total imports ($ bln) 5.41  6.83   4.06   6.09   6.53   6.26 
 yr/yr chg (pct)       1.2   30.8  -25.8   10.1   16.9   8.2 
 Electronics ($ bln)   1.52  2.21   1.28   2.13   2.1    1.99 
 yr/yr chg (pct)      -14.8  67.1  -30.3   68.8   70.7   34.7 
 
KEY POINTS:
    - Total imports in the first two months of the year rose
15.8 percent to $12.2 billion from $10.6 billion last year.
    - Electronic imports in February accounted for 28.0 percent
of the country's total imports for the month. Components or
semiconductors, which comprise 19.2 percent of total electronic
shipments, were down 28.3 percent from a year earlier.
    - In a sign of strong domestic activity, transport
equipment, contributing 9.3 percent to the total and the second
biggest import item, grew 25.2 percent from last year.
Industrial machinery and equipment, which ranked fourth, rose an
annual 49.7 percent.
    - Shipment of mineral fuels, lubricants and related
materials, which accounted for 7.8 percent of total imports and
was the third biggest import item, declined 34.8 percent from a
year ago.
    - The country had a trade deficit of $1.1 billion in
February, wider than the $837.4 million deficit in the same
month last year.
 

 (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
