Philippine February import growth slows to 1.2 pct y/y

MANILA, April 26 (Reuters) - Philippine imports rose in February but at a significantly slower pace than in January, due to a drop in mineral fuel and electronic imports, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Total imports ($ bln) 5.41 6.83 4.06 6.09 6.53 6.26 yr/yr chg (pct) 1.2 30.8 -25.8 10.1 16.9 8.2 Electronics ($ bln) 1.52 2.21 1.28 2.13 2.1 1.99 yr/yr chg (pct) -14.8 67.1 -30.3 68.8 70.7 34.7 KEY POINTS: - Total imports in the first two months of the year rose 15.8 percent to $12.2 billion from $10.6 billion last year. - Electronic imports in February accounted for 28.0 percent of the country's total imports for the month. Components or semiconductors, which comprise 19.2 percent of total electronic shipments, were down 28.3 percent from a year earlier. - In a sign of strong domestic activity, transport equipment, contributing 9.3 percent to the total and the second biggest import item, grew 25.2 percent from last year. Industrial machinery and equipment, which ranked fourth, rose an annual 49.7 percent. - Shipment of mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials, which accounted for 7.8 percent of total imports and was the third biggest import item, declined 34.8 percent from a year ago. - The country had a trade deficit of $1.1 billion in February, wider than the $837.4 million deficit in the same month last year. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)